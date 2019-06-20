‘Game Of Thrones’ Nearly Got A Direwolf Army, According To Director Miguel Sapochnik

Consisting of 50 direwolves, they would have attacked the Night King's ice dragon.

In the book series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based, Arya Stark’s direwolf, Nymeria, has managed to gather a big direwolf army. When Season 8 lined itself up for a massive battle in the North at Winterfell, many book fans wondered if this direwolf army would appear to help defeat the Night King (Vladimír Furdík).

Unfortunately, that never happened. However, Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik has just revealed that it could have.

According to an interview Game of Thrones director Sapochnik did with the Filmmaker Toolkit podcast, a battle involving 50 direwolves was cut from Season 8 of Game of Thrones. And, not only was it a massive army of direwolves, they would be attacking the Night King’s undead ice dragon.

This would have meant that the direwolf army, likely headed by Nymeria, would have been involved in the Battle of Winterfell, which saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) kill the Night King and, by default, his entire dead army of White Walkers and wights. However, until Arya had the chance to sneak in and kill the Night King, a massive battle played out that saw the deaths of many characters.

Included in that battle was a swarm of wights that attempted to attack Daenerys’ remaining dragon, something that Forbes points out could have been too similar to a direwolf attack on the ice dragon. In addition, considering Arya’s direwolf has not been seen much since Arya banished it, many fans of the TV series may have missed the importance of a direwolf army involved in the Battle of Winterfell. Although, it would have been a tasty Easter egg for book fans.

And, it looks like there could have been a lot more than just a direwolf battle in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“There were many things that happened, that people would have been so happy to have happen,” Sapochnik also said.

Which means, over the coming months, it is possible that Game of Thrones fans will get to find out more about what they missed in the final season of the epic fantasy series. Already, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lena Headey has revealed that a scene involving Cersei Lannister miscarrying was cut from Game of Thrones.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.