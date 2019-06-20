Britney Spears’ Latest Video Causes Flurry Of Crazy Comments

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram video appears to be getting a mixed response. The June 20 update was less than two hours old before users were taking to the comments section to leave concerned or slamming thoughts. The video showed the 37-year-old showing off some dance moves in a sexy red mini dress. Britney twirled around, shook her behind, and flaunted both her gym-honed body and long blonde hair.

One user questioned whether Britney is on drugs. Their comment was hurtful, but it proved popular, racking up over 600 likes within one hour.

“At least she’s consistent. She consistently looks like she’s on crack”

Slamming comments will often pop up on celebrity social media accounts. It’s when those comments rack up hundreds of likes that they get noticed. Other users seemed genuinely confused at what Britney was doing.

“Britney wtf are you doing” was one comment.

“Wtf are you doing?” was another.

The user referring to Britney being “on crack” launched over 90 replies. While some users agreed with the words, others rushed to Britney’s defense. Hashtags were used to back the singer. Elsewhere, popular responses saw fans question Britney’s ability to style her hair and do her makeup. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Britney’s “bizarre” behavior has already been picked up on. Fans were concerned for the star following a video closet tour.

Fortunately for Britney, there was some solid backing. One fan left their thoughts.

“I like it that you see a star is also a human. Other singer [sic] or stars posting only glamour stuff. But she shows us just a woman is enjoying insta”

Loading...

Britney does, indeed, seem to show her real self on Instagram. Her workout videos show a dedicated attitude. They come with personal introductions, home settings, and fuss-free wardrobes. The account likewise sends fans an insight into Britney’s relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari. The singer’s two sons also appear on their mother’s feed.

Concern for Britney peaked earlier this year after she was hospitalized in a mental health facility. While her father’s ill health appeared to have destabilized her, Britney has since returned from the facility. Most fans would agree that Spears’ recent Instagram updates have sent out a largely balanced image. That said, the star doesn’t always look her best. Clearly, today is having some Instagram users seeing the less-polished side to Britney.

Britney does not appear to have responded to the comments. Her video racked up over 1 million views within two hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Britney should follow her Instagram.