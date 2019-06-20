‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Adam Gets A Shock At His Penthouse

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 21 bring a shocking visitor for Adam at his recently secured penthouse. Plus, Victor makes a stunning move that surprises his elder children.

Adam (Mark Grossman) has an unexpected visitor, according to SheKnows Soaps. When he arrives at his newly purchased penthouse, Adam flashes back to memories of living there with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor. However, when Adam walks inside his new old home, it isn’t his family he finds waiting for him. Instead, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) walks down the stairs and tells Adam “long time no see.”

It seems while in Las Vegas Phyllis got the lowdown on some of Adam’s dirty dealings. Adam being Adam, though, he doesn’t believe her. He thinks Phyllis is bluffing. However, Phyllis soon shows him how accurate her information is. It seems that Adam had dealings with one associate who is a member of the Chancellor family. That gets his attention really quickly. Phyllis did her homework, and since she so quickly figured things out, it’s only a matter of time before Nick (Joshua Morrow) digs up more details on Adam’s recent past as Spider the high stakes poker player in Sin City. Adam may have some sins he would appreciate keeping hidden given his custody lawsuit for Christian.

Reliving so many amazing memories for Throwback Thursday before @TheRealStafford’s return to #YR tomorrow! RT if you’re ready to see her back in Genoa City. ???? pic.twitter.com/wDf6v1u24S — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 20, 2019

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a power move. He stuns Victoria (Amelia Heinle) by telling her he plans to focus more on his treatment. In his absence, Victor asks Victoria to serve as CEO of Newman Enterprises. She’s pleasantly surprised and vows she will make Victor proud. Victor’s approval and confidence in her are what Victoria has wanted all along, and when Victor offered the head of the family company to Adam, it seemed her worst fears were coming true. Unfortunately for Nick, Victoria made a few power moves of her own, which ended up costing his company and could end up costing him his child, too.

Because of her colossal mistake with Adam, Victoria has an offer for Nick, who suddenly finds himself without a job since Adam has taken over Dark Horse. Victoria wants Nick to team up with her and serve as Newman’s COO. Together they can make a powerful team and ensure that Adam looks incapable of being a good father to Christian. Obviously, Nick isn’t over what he feels like was a betrayal from Victoria, but he may end up considering her offer for the sake of his family.