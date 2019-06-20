American Instagram Model Emily Tanner Ditches The Bra While Rocking A Brown Coat And White Underwear

American Instagram sensation Emily Tanner has become quite popular among her 458,000-plus Instagram followers — thanks to her racy pictures which she posts almost every week to excite her fans.

Following her pic-posting ritual, Emily took to her page and treated her fans to a new risque snap which sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, Emily was featured wearing a pair of white panties as she ditched her bra and opted for a brown, striped coat which she deliberately left unbuttoned at the front to provide a generous view of her perky breasts.

The model let her blond tresses down, wore minimal makeup to keep it sexy and simple, and accessorized with a white hat. She sat on a black chair, closed her eyes, placed a hand on her hat, and smiled a bit to strike a pose for the pic.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Detroit, Michigan, while Emily wrote a long, meaningful caption for her fans and followers.

In the message, she said that she doesn’t really care about the number of likes her pictures amass or the number of followers she attracts, but she is more focused on the impression that she leaves on people. She concluded by appealing to her young female followers to focus on the kind of person they want to be rather than the number of likes they can rack up.

Even though Emily doesn’t seem to care about it, the picture still racked up more than 10,500 likes and 220 comments where fans and followers not only praised her for her incredible figure but they also appreciated her message.

While most of the comments were quite positive and appreciative in nature, there were a few commentators who called Emily out for being fake.

“[Sic]Hard to believe you don’t care about likes when you chose a career that’s dependent upon them and you constantly assert you don’t care,” one fan wrote. “A caption about things that matter in life doesn’t take away from the actual substance of your life. Why not just own it for what it is?” the fan continued.

Fans immediately rushed to support Emily and bashed the “hater” for nitpicking over harmless posts. Some fans even suggested the commentator unfollow Emily.

In an interview with Click On Detroit, Emily said that she studied public health at Michigan State University and she never thought of becoming a model. However, a photographer discovered her and captured some pictures of her — ones which she absolutely loved.

Thereafter, she posted them on Instagram and they became instantly popular and the traction encouraged her to pursue modeling as a full-time career.