South African Bombshell Genevieve Morton Dons The Skimpiest Bikini In Throwback Photo

Genevieve Morton is in full “Throwback Thursday” mood as her most recent Instagram photo shows. Earlier today, the South African model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning the skimpiest bikini, one that puts her voluptuous curves on full display, to the delight of her fans.

In the photo, the 32-year-old swimsuit model is sitting on the edge of a wooden deck while wearing a tiny floral emerald bikini that consists of a triangle top with two thin straps that goes loosely over the model’s neck, and whose cups barely contain Morton’s voluptuous assets.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her wide hips with her slender waist.

Morton is seated with her legs stretched in front of her in the sand, as she turns her torso to the side to face the camera, adding a slight twist to her upper body. The Benoni native — who was named one of the top 50 swimsuit models of all time by Sports Illustrated in 2014 — is looking straight at the viewer with a fierce gaze and her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

Morton is wearing her blond hair swept to the side and down in loose, natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her right arm. While it is hard to see exactly, the model appears to be wearing black eyeliner and mascara, which makes the blue of her eyes pop, and a neutral color on her lips, giving them a little extra shine and plumpness.

The post, which Morton shared with her 367,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 6,000 likes and more than 140 comments within just a few hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South African beauty took to the comments section to gush over her good looks, and to share their admiration for her.

“Very naturally beautiful lady,” one user wrote.

“Still got that south African glow,” another chimed in.

“Luv the bikini Gen! You look Sxc!” a third user raved.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out, Morton debuted with the magazine in 2010 and went on to stay with the issue for six years. Morton has her spreads in diverse places, from Switzerland to St. John, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere, as the report further noted.