Luann de Lesseps Says This Season Of ‘RHONY’ Was Difficult For Her To Watch, Especially Blowout Fight

This season of The Real Housewives of New York City has not been the most fun for Luann de Lesseps to watch.

As fans know, the TV personality has been the subject of a lot of controversy on the current season of the hit Bravo show, with many of her castmates accusing her of being self-centered and only caring about her cabaret career. Of course, the most explosive fight came when Luann and the rest of the girls went to Miami, and Bethenny Frankel lost it on the cabaret star at dinner. The night before that, Sonja Morgan referred to de Lesseps as a diva on a high horse.

The mother-of-two spoke about the incident to Too Fab, while also dishing on the cast reunion. Luann shared that the current season has been difficult for her to watch, now that she’s seeing it on TV after she already lived it. She also took the opportunity to address the issue of her being “self-centered,” admitting that her behavior came off the wrong way.

“I think what comes off as being self-centered is really me protecting myself and taking care of myself because it was really difficult to be on a trip like that and be sober, especially around all that drinking,” she shared. “And that gets missed, you know what I mean?”

Luann then shared that she had to take the time to go to the beach for herself and had to refrain from hanging out late because she wasn’t drinking and didn’t want to put herself in a situation like that. She shares that she needed to take care of herself first and foremost, but she can also see why it came off as self-centered to her friends as well as viewers.

“What came off as self-centered maybe looked insensitive to the women, and certainly, I understand that. I get it. It’s not like I’m tone-deaf,” she added. “But what people don’t understand is it was a very difficult trip for me to be on.”

Despite the fact that her actions may have come off the wrong way to fans and her friends, she says that she is glad she handled it the way that she did, especially because she was receptive to what the ladies were telling her. The 54-year-old also shared that she was not remorseful for not checking on Sonja after she hit her head on the dining room table because the situation was difficult for her.

Luckily, Luann dished that she and the ladies have moved on past the drama and they are in a much better place now than they were before. Additionally, she shared that the reunion would be filled with plenty of emotions.

“There’s a lot of tears, there’s a lot of drama, there’s a lot of hugging, there’s a lot of reconciliation.”

Fans can catch new episodes of Real Housewives of New York City on Thursdays on Bravo.