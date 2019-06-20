Britney Spears Proves She’s Still Got It At 37, Works Body In Sexy Red Mini Dress

Britney Spears may be 37, but she’s far from over. The “Toxic” singer posted to Instagram her latest update, and fans are likely already considering the post as one of Britney’s most epic looks.

Earlier today, the mother-of-two updated her account. A video showed Britney filmed in her home. The blonde was dressed to impress. Her sexy red mini dress was curve-hugging, stylish, and impossibly tiny. While its minimal length flaunted the star’s toned legs, its neckline pushed the boundaries; Britney was featuring quite the cleavage display.

The look further showed off the pop icon’s body with chunky high-heeled sandals. This girl might not have height on her side, but she knows how to pick her footwear.

It’s not an update from Britney without a little movement, though. Looking right at the camera, the “Womanizer” singer shook her stuff. She twirled around, shimmied her booty, and even pulled a hand pose as she donned a black hat. In short, it was a signature video; Britney’s pirouette-like spins have become nothing short of legendary.

“You are my all time mood,” one fan wrote.

“ONE. SINGULAR. SENSATION!” another wrote.

While some fans didn’t appear to be voicing their approval, Britney did seem able to rely on her loyal followers. The update had racked up over 450,000 views within just 45 minutes of going live.

Many fans left “skinny needle” comments. As Paper reports, Britney had taken to Instagram earlier this month to address the issue of “fake paparazzi” photos. She referred to herself as a “skinny needle.” The phrase quickly began to trend. It would appear that fans aren’t done using it.

Loading...

When it comes to fitness, Britney is a pro. This superstar frequently takes to social media to showcase her workouts. The videos might rake in the engagements on account of Britney’s tiny sports bras and shorts, but they’re featuring fitness inspiration on another level. With her rock-hard abs, muscular legs, and all-around low body fat, this is one star who has the body reflective of the effort she puts in. Britney likely receives fitness advice from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The Iranian is a personal trainer.

Fans have been concerned for Britney this year. Her hospitalization at a mental health facility made global headlines, although Britney has since left the facility. Looking happier and healthier than ever, this mother is proving that being in your late 30s isn’t a barrier.

Britney has 22.1 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, Kate Upton, and Nicki Minaj.