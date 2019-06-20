‘Killing Michael Jackson’ Reveals Scene Of Death Contained Pictures Of Babies And A Child’s Doll

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Discovery picked up Killing Michael Jackson, an hour-long documentary that sheds light on the circumstances surrounding the King of Pop’s death and reunites the three detectives that spearheaded the 2009 investigation that followed it.

The movie is set to air on Saturday at 10 p.m., and is the first time the detectives have broken their silence since Jackson’s death. The Sun reveals that the movie sheds light on interesting details about Jackson’s death, including what the detectives discovered inside the room where he died.

“There were post-it notes, or pieces of paper taped all over the room and mirrors and doors with little slogans or phrases,” said Detective Orlando Martinez. “I don’t know if they were lyrics or thoughts. Some of them seemed like poems. The bedroom was… it was a mess.”

“There was a computer on the bed, there was a lifelike doll on the bed, and there was kind of like advertisements pictures of babies.”

Jackson’s personal doctor, Conrad Murray, claims that he found the singer not breathing with a weak pulse and attempted CPR — although he failed. The detectives claim that they found Murray’s medical bag hidden on Jackson’s property, along with medicines that were used, such as propofol, which is a powerful sedative that is not supposed to be administered outside of clinics and hospitals.

“We found all the waste, all the trash. The needles, the empty bottles, the stuff that, when we went into the room, should have been laying there.”

The detectives claim that this discovery was what led them to suspect foul play, and suggested that Murray either stopped giving CPR at some point during the medical emergency, or waited to give CPR and cleaned everything up first.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson also made news recently when it was revealed that he used to spray ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s underwear with perfume. He would reportedly scatter the underwear around his room afterward to create the impression of a passionate relationship with Presley. The revelation comes from Sandy Domz, a former assistant at the late singer’s private amusement park, Neverland Ranch.

In addition, it was revealed that Jackson’s body was cremated, meaning his coffin, located at Forest Lawn Memorial Park’s Great Mausoleum in Glendale, California, is empty. The news was discouraging for accusers who claim Jackson sexually abused them when they were children, as they were hoping to take DNA swabs of the late singer’s remains to support their cases.