Sofia Vergara’s 1999 Latex Dress Throwback Blows Instagram’s Mind

Sofia Vergara posted a throwback picture. The Modern Family star has taken Instagram back to 1999 – Sofia is currently 46-years-old. She was approximately 26 years of age in her most recent snap.

On June 20, Sofia updated her account. A youthful picture showed the television sensation rocking a skin-tight yellow dress in latex. Shot against a blush pink wall, Sofia and her electric outfit were veritably popping. The clingy number was strappy, cleavage-flaunting, and definitely showcasing Vergara’s sensational curves. With her confident pose and long hair, Sofia looked glowing.

Fans are losing their minds.

“Mama mia,” one fan wrote.

“20 years later you look even better” was another comment.

Sofia is, indeed, sizzling in the image. That said, many fans would argue that this star is just as beautiful now as she was 20 years ago. Vergara is known for oozing sex appeal. Her stylish outfits might come with trademark jeans, but Sofia knows how to up the ante. Chic blazers and low-cut tops flaunt her silhouette to its best. Vergara’s appeal as a style icon has also been picked up upon – Vergara has partnered up with retail giant Walmart for a denim collection. Today didn’t send fans jeans, though. It sent their favorite actress back in the day, and it’s going down brilliantly.

“Different years same beautiful woman,” one user wrote in response.

How Sofia looks so good remains a major talking point. Her super-fit physique and age-defying face frequently make headlines. Speaking to Health, Sofia opened up about how her diet keeps her glowing.

“I eat a lot of vegetables, and I eat blueberries, and I drink green tea. And I add, like, a spoon of powdered collagen to chamomile tea at night—I don’t know what that does but I do it! And I try to drink lots of water.”

Throwback snaps are hugely popular on celebrity Instagram accounts. Kelly Ripa, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Gigi Hadid are all known for sending their fans old pictures of themselves. Ariana Grande frequently sends Instagram childhood pictures of herself. Vergara joins them.

Today’s post has proven a hit. It had racked up over 50,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 360 fans to the comments section.

Vergara is just one of the Hollywood faces known for defying age. Friends actress Jennifer Aniston is 50-years-old. She frequently makes headlines for her youthful looks. Likewise looking younger than their years are 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian and 45-year-old Kate Beckinsale.

