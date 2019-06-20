‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Devon Gets Angry With His Family

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, June 20 brings Adam buying Neil’s penthouse from Nate, which upset Devon. Plus, Devon blasted Ana for working on Mariah’s plan for Tessa, Kevin spied for Adam, and Lola lost her engagement ring but found it.

Adam (Mark Grossman) told Kevin (Greg Rikaart) that he could see Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) if Kevin figured out what Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is doing. Adam complained that he must stay one step ahead of the rest of the Newman family. Kevin made some small talk with Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson), and Victoria brought him up to speed about Adam, but when Kevin offered to help her get rid of him, Victoria stated she doesn’t want to push Adam, and Billy agreed with her. That led Kevin to report back to Adam that Victoria doesn’t have anything planned.

Meanwhile, Adam offered Nate (Sean Dominic) twice what the penthouse is worth, and Nate decided to sell Adam Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) place. Later, Devon (Bryton James) wasn’t at all happy about Nate’s move, but Nate told Devon living there is a constant sad reminder of Neil, and he was able to make enough money on the sale to donate to the hospital, which seemed to satisfy Devon.

At Society, Kyle (Michael Mealor) found Lola (Sasha Calle) for a kiss, and after, he saw Summer (Hunter King) and asked her if everything was okay. Summer told Kyle that she’s no longer his responsibility. Kevin found a text on Summer’s phone from “Mom” that read, “I’m okay. Got screwed over. Gonna screw back. Gathering ammo.” He got a clue about Phyllis’s plans. Kevin also ran into his mother-in-law, Esther (Kate Linder), and she enjoyed looking at pictures of Bella, and she warned Kevin to stay away from Adam, but Esther didn’t realize that she’s too late.

Also, during work, Lola lost her engagement ring, and it went out on top of a piece of cake to Nate who sent it back, and eventually Kyle found Lola’s ring in the trash, so all was right with the world.

Finally, Devon had words with Ana (Loren Lott) about her allowing Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to talk her into a bad idea for promoting Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). They already have a division to take care of things like that, and Devon felt that it sent the wrong message, and he threatened to replace Ana with somebody else who has more experience, according to The Inquisitr. Later, Devon dedicated the stage at Society to Neil’s memory with a lovely plaque.