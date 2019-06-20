Demi Lovato Backs Bebe Rexha In ‘Tubby’ Latex Body-Shaming Storm

Bebe Rexha has received some major celebrity backing amid a storm of trolls body-shaming the singer. Demi Lovato was the latest to leave her support for the 29-year-old. Earlier today, Bebe was the recipient of hurtful jabs on Instagram – a picture of herself performing on stage in black latex pants was slammed.

“You’re gaining a lot of weight tubby,” the user wrote.

Bebe made an interesting move. Opting out of ignoring the troll, she replied.

“Yes I have. Working on myself,” Bebe wrote.

It wasn’t long before Demi waded in – the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made it more than clear what she thought of her peer.

“You are GORGEOUS, strong, authentic, and an inspiration to me and so many. Thank you for being you you BEAUTIFUL, beautiful woman.”

Demi’s comment has proven staggeringly popular. It had racked up over 1,200 likes within one hour of going live. Demi’s words also launched over 40 comments. One fan said that seeing “legends support legends” was wonderful. Other fans begged for the two singers to collaborate. Many simply left emoji amid praise for Demi for leaving the comment.

Bebe has made her own comments on social media regarding how she is portrayed. Earlier this month, the star took to Twitter following an unflattering paparazzi shot of herself. She appeared to be slamming the cameramen.

“Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me. Like help a girl out. I was just trying to buy groceries for my chili recipe. Like whatever.”

Loading...

Celebrities backing other celebrities can make major headlines. Just this week, Bella Thorne received support from fellow stars following her nude photo hacker scandal – as The Inquisitr reports, Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale offered her support for the Midnight Sun star. Likewise backing Bella has been Dove Cameron. Bella was slammed for even taking nude photos in the first place by Whoopi Goldberg.

Demi herself has been subject to body-shaming – which is likely why she so passionately took to Bebe’s Instagram on Wednesday.

For Bebe, Demi’s comment likely came welcome. It also comes as a major talking point. Demi is one of music’s biggest stars. Her Instagram following sits at 72.7 million. One word from Demi can make media outlets explode. Demi didn’t appear out for publicity with her remark, though. She simply seemed motivated to back a friend amid a hurtful social media comment.