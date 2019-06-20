Demi Rose Busts Out Of Sexy Bathing Suit In Glam Photo Shoot Sneak Peek

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby has been killing it on Instagram lately. The model and popular social media influencer has millions of people embracing every post she makes, and her newest shot is quickly going viral.

On Thursday, Demi Rose shared a glamorous shot taken by photographer Gregorio Campos. He has long worked with the Guess brand for photo shoots, and it looks as if this is yet another stunning session that features Mawby and her insanely curvaceous figure.

In the photo that Demi Rose posted on Instagram, she is wearing a revealing Guess by Marciano bathing suit. The British influencer is being photographed while sitting on a floor covered in gold foil, and she is donning black stiletto heels.

The model’s chestnut locks are curled into luscious waves with a side part, and they are swept back over one shoulder and cascading down the front on the other side. The waves are seemingly carefully positioned, however, to avoid covering up any of Demi Rose’s cleavage.

The one-piece light yellow bathing suit shows off Demi Rose’s hourglass figure with her curvy hips, tiny waist, and deep cleavage. The model has on chunky earrings and is giving the photographer a direct and seriously sultry gaze.

Demi Rose has built her following up to a massive 9.2 million fans, and they quickly went wild over this sexy look. Within less than 30 minutes of being on her Instagram page, Demi Rose’s sultry bathing suit look had nearly 70,000 likes. There were also 570 comments with notes about how gorgeous and on fire she was.

Mawby noted in the tag for the post that this shoot was taking place in Los Angeles, so it seems that her work in the United States continues for now. As The Inquisitr noted after another recent California-based shot, Demi Rose has been flaunting her curves and embracing the warm California weather throughout her stay in the States.

Demi Rose rarely posts anything to her Instagram page that is particularly demure or conservative. Whether she wears a bikini, goes topless under a denim jacket, or cranks it up with a glamorous dress, her jaw-dropping hourglass figure turns up the heat.

Mawby isn’t shy about showing major skin in her social media shots, and her cleavage is almost always the center of attention. Those bountiful curves and intensely provocative gazes are what have catapulted Demi Rose to the top tier of Instagram influencers.

It looks like this particular photo shoot is an especially stunning one. There is little doubt that Demi Rose Mawby’s fans will be anxious to see more sexy shots from it in the days ahead.