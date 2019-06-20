Shannon Beador Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss And New Hair Ahead Of ‘RHOC’ Season 14

Someone is ready for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Shannon Beador will appear on the hit Bravo series for her sixth season, and the mother of three is looking better than ever. Shannon’s weight loss journey has played out over the last several seasons and the reality star has been more than candid about her issues. A lot of the 55-year-old’s problems with her weight came from her tumultuous relationship with her now ex-husband, David Beador.

After the two split, Shannon was dedicated to losing weight, she is clearly on the right path. The Real for Real Cuisine creator shared a new post to her Instagram page Wednesday afternoon, where Shannon is looking better than ever. The new photo was to promote the upcoming season of RHOC, as she posed in front of the drop screen where she and the other housewives do their interview segments.

Shannon posed alongside her hair and makeup stylists and commented on her “new look.” Fans had been encouraging Shannon to change up her hairstyle over the last several seasons after the reality star rocked straight long blonde locks for years. Her new ‘do is still blonde, but now features long waves which run way past her shoulders. The new hairstyle shaved years off her age, and her slim physique made her look even younger.

Posing in an all-black outfit, Shannon’s waist appeared to be one of the smallest fans had seen yet. Many of her followers began commenting below the photo on her look. Many complimented her on her weight loss.

“I hope you know that you really are an inspiration to many people out there. Not only with your weight loss but with all the loss that has [happened]. You always persevere and I admire that!” one fan wrote.

Comments of love were also left on the photo by RHOC co-stars Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge, with an additional nod from RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp.

Loading...

“Looking pretty my friend,” Tamra wrote.

Shannon has lost well over 20 pounds and credits that to her diet. The reality star told Bravotv.com that it’s all about what you put in your mouth when it comes to weight loss. Shannon noted that she had broken two ribs. During that time was when she dropped the bulk of her weight, because she really focused on her diet since she was unable to exercise.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres later this year.