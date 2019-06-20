‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Poses Seductively In Sexy White Panties & Matching Tank

Hailey Clauson is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

As fans of the model know, Clauson is incredibly confident in her own skin and she loves to pose in a wide range of sexy outfits, including bikinis and lingerie. The blonde-haired beauty regularly keeps her Instagram followers interested by sharing sultry images for her army of fans and they simply cannot get enough of her. In the most recent image shared with her fans, Clauson looks absolutely stunning.

The blonde bombshell tags herself at The Crater and she poses on a ledge with a giant crater behind her back. The beauty looks directly into the camera in the stunning shot. Clauson appears to be makeup free in the image, staring directly into the camera with a serious look on her face. She wears her short, blonde tresses wet and slicked back.

Clauson’s amazing body is at the center of the photo while the model leaves very little to the imagination in a pair of tiny white panties and a matching white tank top. Clauson’s toned arms, abs, and legs can be seen in the snapshot. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention, with over 4,000 likes and 50-plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to let Clauson know that they’re big fans of hers while countless others gushed over her gorgeous figure.

“Blonde pretty princess,” one follower commented on the post.

“You’re pretty timeless as well! All class, gorgeous girl,” another user wrote with a series of emoji.

“You are so beautiful and sweet and the perfect lady I wish you were mine I hope my comments are taken as Compliments and uplifting to you love Steve pick me,” one more fan chimed in.

It seems as though Clauson has been busy in recent weeks, posing for a number of publications including Sports Illustrated. As The Inquisitr shared, the beauty posted a number of photos from behind-the-scenes of the shoot. In the multi-photo update, the 24-year-old rocks a number of bikinis for the sexy spread. One of the images in the series shows the beauty standing off-set in a tiny green, string bikini that showcases her fabulous figure. Clauson flashes a huge smile on her face in this particular photo while she holds a little kangaroo in her arms. The stunner wears her short, blonde tresses down and slightly waved while she looks into the camera. Not surprisingly, the photo was taken on Kangaroo Island.

Fans can keep up with all of Clauson’s photo updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.