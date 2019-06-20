Keanu Reeves Fan Creates Petition Calling For Him To Be Named ‘Time’s’ Person Of The Year

Keanu Reeves has proven time and again that he’s one of the good guys both on and off screen, but now one fan wants his kind deeds to be rewarded with Time Magazine’s highest honor. There’s now a petition on Change.org calling for Keanu to be named Time’s Person Of The Year.

“Keanu is the most wholesome person alive, make him the person of the year!” the petition reads. “Keanu has secretly donated millions of his earnings to children’s hospitals and other charities, and has done amazing things for people in public while asking for nothing in return.”

In addition to his acts of charity, the 54-year-old actor has cemented himself as a bankable action movie star this year. The third film in the John Wick series, Parabellum, knocked Avengers: Endgame off its perch at the top of the ticket sales hierarchy in May, Gamespot notes.

Keanu has shared his gratitude for the success of the film.

“It’s really special the way the film was embraced,” Reeves said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s something that you hope for, but it’s still pretty extraordinary. It’s really so special.”

A fourth sequel in the franchise has been greenlit, Variety reports, and has an expected summer 2021 release date.

But the John Wick success has just been one part of Keanu’s recent career renaissance. He also received acclaim for playing a parody of himself in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, he plays Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 and will join Cyberpunk 2077‘s video game universe.

Even though he doesn’t have any public social media accounts, Keanu is very popular on various platforms, so much so that he’s been called the “Internet’s boyfriend.” As Time notes, the online adulation of Keanu isn’t just about his acting roles, but because of the everyday heroic acts he’s done when he has been out in the world living his “regular life.”

Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of Disney and Pixar’s TOY STORY 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Keanu found himself stranded when his commercial flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield. Instead of using his celebrity privilege, he helped coordinate alternate travel to L.A. via a van, Mercury News reports. His fellow passengers also shared videos of him reading facts about Bakersfield during the trip.

But Keanu’s fans might be sabotaging themselves with all of this effusive adoration of him. As Lainey Gossip notes, the actor has a tendency to shy away from the public eye when he starts getting too popular. So perhaps him being named Time’s Person Of The Year wouldn’t be such a great thing after all.