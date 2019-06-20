‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Has Ties To ‘The Hills’ Star Jason Wahler’s Wife Ashley: ‘We Go Way Back!’

Emily Simpson is a longtime friend of Ashley Slack.

Jason Wahler’s wife, Ashley Slack, shared a photo of the two of them on the red carpet at last night’s The Hills: New Beginnings premiere on Instagram this morning and right away, she received a comment from a familiar face in the reality television world.

“Still pinching myself about last night!!! I can’t believe all the work and months of shooting is finally here!” Slack wrote in the caption of her red carpet pic.

“Yay! Can’t wait! Love you guys,” Emily Simpson replied.

As fans of Bravo TV well know, Simpson is one of the cast members of one of the network’s longest-running shows, The Real Housewives of Orange County. Simpson was added to the series in a full-time role last year for Season 13 and will continue to appear full-time throughout the show’s upcoming 14th season.

After a fan took notice of Simpson’s response to Slack’s photo, a fan shared a message to the ladies and wanted to know more about how the Bravo TV star knew cast members from The Hills.

“We go way back pre reality show days,” Slack explained.

While Slack didn’t share too many details regarding her ties to Simpson, Simpson further elaborated by telling the curious fan that she and Slack “were on a committee together for the American Heart Association.”

While The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Hills are based out of different cities, a number of The Hills stars actually hail from Orange County and some were previously featured on Laguna Beach, The Real Orange County, which served as the launch point of The Hills.

When The Hills first began airing on MTV in 2006, Wahler was involved in a romance with Lauren Conrad, who the show was initially based around. However, years after the show wrapped, Wahler married Slack and years later, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Delilah.

Although Conrad will not be featured on the rebooted series, Wahler will continue to appear on the show and chronicle his new life with Slack. He’ll also be giving fans an inside look at the challenges he and Slack have faced due to his past substance abuse and his current recovery.

Wahler and Slack will be seen on The Hills: New Beginnings, starting this Monday night, June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

For more of Simpson, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which is expected to beginning airing in July or August.