Halsey Bares Cleavage And Unshaven Armpits On The Cover Of ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Hot Issue

Singer Halsey will be starring on the cover of Rolling Stone’s Hot Issue set to hit stands on July 2, reported The Daily Mail. The preview of the magazine’s cover photo has fans of the songstress eager for the release of the physical copy.

Halsey stars on the cover with a close-up shot capturing her chest up to her head. The Grammy-nominated artist has her arms lifted up behind her head, revealing stubbly armpits underneath and exposing several of her tattoos, including the word “BRAT” written on the underside of her right arm and barbed wire surrounding her wrist on the other arm. A rose tattoo peeks out from behind the strap of her top while an unidentifiable fourth tattoo extends out of the frame.

The singer is dressed in a white tank top that is tucked into a garment of a different shade of white. The top pushes up her busty chest, revealing a close-up of her cleavage while she loops her thumbs underneath the straps on either side of her head.

The “Without Me” artist has her short, brown curly hair covering the words “Rolling Stone” written in red behind her head as she gazes towards the photographer with her lips slightly parted and her eyes penetrating the viewer. She wears black eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop while her lips are painted a matte-pink and a sprinkling of freckles across her nose and cheeks are left on display.

Halsey accessorized the look with a simple gold necklace, small gold hoop earrings, and a single gold cross earring on her left ear.

Across the “Eastside” singer’s chest are the words, “The Hot Issue Starring Halsey, Pop’s Queen of Chaos.”

This is the second Rolling Stone cover that the 24-year-old New Jersey native has been featured on in just three years.

Halsey posted the cover to her Instagram page for her 14.4 million followers to see. Her fans heaped on the praise for the unconventional photo, congratulating the singer for appearing on the cover as naturally as possible. Many of her followers were thrilled that she didn’t shave her armpits for the cover, proving to the world that a woman should be free to not adhere to societal standards of beauty.

One of the singer’s followers commented, “EXCUSE ME THE ARMPIT STUBBLE?!?!?! I’M SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” while another wrote, “Weird side note but I appreciate that they didn’t edit your underarms and that you have your natural hair. Keepin it 100.”

On Wednesday it was announced that Halsey received three nominations for the upcoming 21st annual Teen Choice Awards. The nominations include choice female artist, choice song female artist for “Nightmare,” and choice collaboration “Boy With Luv” with BTS.

The awards ceremony is set to air on August 11 on Fox.