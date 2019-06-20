Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Toned Abs In Topless Instagram Snap

Kourtney Kardashian showed some serious skin in her latest Instagram update, which happened to be a photo from her recent shoot with Vogue magazine.

The shot, which was filtered using sepia tones, created a sexy nuance. The photo was shot from the side angle and showed the celebrity’s toned abs as she turned and gave the camera a serious, yet sensual look. Shot from the waist up, the pose highlighted the arch of Kourtney’s back while she wrapped her arms around her chest. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her hair down in loose waves while sections fell and covered half of her face.

Fans of the celebrity loved the photo, with many commenting on how beautiful she looked. Most fans left fire emojis and smiley faces with heart eyes.

In April, the celebrity posed for the cover of Vogue Belleza. In an interview with Vogue, she spoke about her beauty regimen.

“I try to use all natural beauty products,” she said, but not all of her cosmetics are organic.

The topic of natural beauty is one she expects to discuss frequently on her new website Poosh. She said she thought it was it was important for her to use her voice to share everything she has learned. She is also a keen advocate for clean beauty products. She started a mission after she gave birth to her first child and noticed the amount of toxic ingredients in the products she used.

“It’s all about living your best life and embracing the fact that it’s not perfect,” she said.

As for her diet, Kourtney eats dairy and gluten in moderation. In an interview with GQ magazine in 2018, she said that she used to take part in strict diets, but doesn’t anymore.

“I learned something from all of them and incorporated them into my lifestyle, but I’m not so strict anymore,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight.

She also supplements her diet with collagen, olive leaf, MCT oil, and Chlorophyll.

To keep her body in shape, she works out six times a week with a jump rope and weights. She said that after being a mother, exercise was the most important thing to her because it relaxed her and did her mind good.

“I am very comfortable in my own skin,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight. “I like to be naked in my house and I think it is important to show positive images of our body.”