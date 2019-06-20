Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Posts A Sizzling Bikini Throwback Photo

Elizabeth Hurley set pulses racing after she uploaded a throwback picture of herself modeling a nude bikini on Instagram. The picture was a throwback snap from when Hurley released her inaugural line of bikinis.

The actress first got involved in the entertainment business in 1987, and worked on films such as Passenger 57 and Bedazzled. However, she truly shot to fame after playing Vanessa Kensington in the Mike Myers spy comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

Her fame only grew after she started dating Hugh Grant, who had just starred in the smash hit Four Weddings And a Funeral. When Hurley joined her boyfriend at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, she wore a black Versace dress that appeared to be held together at the side with golden safety pins. The look earned her international acclaim and attention.

But Hurley’s recent Instagram update was just as sultry a look. The actress and Estée Lauder model boasts over 1.2 million followers on the social media platform.

In the picture, Hurley leans back with her knees up. Her bikini top is a beige scoop neck style. Due to her sitting position, it is not possible to see what bikini bottoms she is wearing — or if she is even wearing any at all. The British beauty also had a slight tan and let her lush hair fall around her shoulders. The picture earned nearly 24,000 likes within the first two hours.

Despite her love of social media, the Austin Powers star admitted that her life is not always as glamorous at it appears on the ‘gram. Per Fox News, the actress admitted that she loves spending most of her time alone in the British countryside.

“When I’m there I have a ponytail, wear UGG boots, put on some Nike track pants and I’m happy. When I’m home I cook or make jam – I’ve just started making marmalade – I love all that. I get so much joy from gardening. I’ve become obsessed with it. It’s the only time I switch off,” she said.

Loading...

“I spend half the day on my laptop and then I attempt to have a life,” she added.

When asked about staying in bikini body shape, Hurley admitted that she does place importance on health and fitness.

“I really believe in being active, but I do much set exercise,” said Hurley.

“In the country, I walk a lot, run around a lot and do a lot of manual labor,” she added, joking about her manual labor often involves using a chainsaw.