Bernie Sanders Attacks Corporate Democrats, Says They Know He Is A ‘Real Threat To The Billionaire Class’

In response to a Politico article that highlights the draw of Elizabeth Warren to centrist Democrats, 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders took to Twitter to attack the corporate arm of the Democratic Party.

“The cat is out of the bag. The corporate wing of the Democratic Party is publicly ‘anybody but Bernie.’ They know our progressive agenda of Medicare for All, breaking up big banks, taking on drug companies and raising wages is the real threat to the billionaire class.”

The Daily Wire reports that Warren is “open” to alternatives to a “Medicare for All” plan, suggesting that she would be supportive of Americans keeping their private insurance plans — as opposed to Sanders’ desire to abolish private insurance. In addition, Warren focuses on price controls and mandating generic alternatives as her approach to the pharmaceutical industry.

Although Sanders’ tweet did not directly mention Warren, some see it as a veiled attack on corporate Democrats such as her.

Regardless, Sanders is not wrong. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a dinner in early April that included 20 of the Democratic Party’s largest Wall Street donors recalled that populist candidates like Sanders are causing fear amongst long-term liberal donors.

One anonymous banker suggested that financers were alarmed that candidates with the strongest ties Wall Street, such as New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, are not doing well in the polls.

“I mean, honestly, if it’s Bernie versus Trump, I have no… idea what I’m going to do. Maybe I won’t vote,” one banker said.

“What matters more? My social values or my paycheck?” said another investor wiz.

Bernie Sanders’s Campaign Manager Previews His Debate Strategy https://t.co/vKLzNY09iP — Faiz (@fshakir) June 20, 2019

Regardless, liberal bankers hope that as the 2020 field narrows, candidates will become more receptive to Wall Street support. Wall Street Democrats are reportedly open to Pete Buttigieg, who previously worked at McKinsey, as well as Kamala Harris, who is actively courting FiDi funds.

Loading...

Since Sanders’ 2016 campaign, grassroots contributions have become a major force in the election cycles, which is exemplified in the campaign’s of fellow 2020 Democratic candidates Andrew Yang and Beto O’Rourke.

The benchmark for grassroots donations was set by President Barack Obama, who won 180,000 small donors in 2007. But Sanders beat him in 2016, with a whopping 250,000 donors and a total contribution of $15 million from this group.

Sanders also used a recent CNN interview to suggest that the appeal of Warren to some voters is her gender.

“I think that there are certain number of people who would like to see a woman elected, and I understand that,” he said.