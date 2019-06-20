‘Maxim’ Model Lydia Farley Sizzles In The Cheekiest Bikini Ever On Instagram

When it comes to sporting the trendiest beachwear this summer on Instagram, Maxim model Lydia Farley seems to be ahead of other models.

A quick glance at her page shows her rocking some of the most skin-baring bikinis, and they have been racier than ever before.

In her latest picture, the model could be seen wearing a barely there white bikini set that left very little to the imagination of the viewers and stopped everyone in their tracks.

The tiny bikini bottoms struggled to contain Lydia’s breasts and allowed her to flash major underboob. The skimpy ensemble also allowed the model to flaunt her enviable thighs and taut stomach, while she also showed off her navel piercing to spice things up.

The racy picture was captured in Australia’s Cape Byron Lighthouse. She let her brunette tresses down and wore minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. In terms of her accessories, Lydia kept it very simple by opting for a selection of silver rings.

As of the writing of this piece, the hot picture has racked up more than 14,000 likes and close to 600 comments, as fans drooled over the model’s hot body, as well as her sense of style.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Lydia’s top is a little small, but she looks great nonetheless.

“Holy cow!!! Stunning. Beautiful. Sexy. All in one,” another fan commented on the picture. While a third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote that he is in love with her and would like to marry her.

Prior to posting the picture, Lydia stunned her fans by sharing a beach photograph where she could be seen striking a pose while wearing a black bikini.

She let her hair down and turned her back toward the camera, and in the process, her cheeky bikini bottoms allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans went crazy and showered the model with various comments and complimentary phrases.

One fan wrote that Lydia is a “true goddess,” while another one opined that she has the sexiest booty on Instagram. Another fan requested the model to post more booty pics in the future, adding that Lydia has the most gorgeous and perfect figure.

Per an article by Maxim, Lydia is a life-loving girl who has a great passion for fitness and making memories. The article added that she is someone who is always willing to take risks for whatever she believes in. When asked about a secret talent, Lydia revealed the following.