Jason Wahler And Wife Ashley Slack Attend ‘The Hills’ Premiere As He Talks Substance Abuse And Mental Health

Jason Wahler is ready to share his story of recovery.

Jason Wahler and his wife, model Ashley Slack, attended Wednesday night’s premiere party for The Hills: New Beginnings in Hollywood, California.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated reboot of the MTV reality series, Wahler and Slack hit the red carpet looking as stylish as ever, with Wahler in a black T-shirt, dark pants and a matching jacket and Slack in a draped metallic gown and silver high heels.

Once inside, Wahler and Slack mingled with their co-stars, including the series’ new additions, Mischa Barton, formerly of The O.C., and Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

As fans of The Hills will recall, Wahler was first seen on the original series as the boyfriend of Lauren Conrad. Now, nearly a decade after the series wrapped, he is married to wife Slack, with whom he shares a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Wahler and Slack got married in October 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Delilah Ray Wahler, in August 2017.

While some viewers of the series may recall that Wahler was struggling with substance abuse at the time he and Conrad were in a relationship, he is now in a much better place and is thrilled to have the opportunity to share his story of recovery on the show.

Ashley Slack and Jason Wahler attend the premiere of MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ at Liaison on June 19. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Following Wednesday night’s premiere party, Wahler took to his Instagram page, where she shared a photo of himself and Slack on the red carpet.

“Last night was incredible! I can’t believe it’s all happening again! I’m so grateful for [MTV] giving us this opportunity to share our story on [The Hills] to raise awareness on substance abuse and mental health,” he wrote in the caption of the pic.

According to a report from Page Six earlier this week, Wahler announced in April 2018 that he had suffered a relapse after four years of sobriety.

“My name is Jason and I’m an alcoholic-addict. I have 39 days of sobriety after being active in my addiction for the past three + years; before that, I had four years of sobriety,” he explained in a candid post on Instagram.

Speaking to Page Six, Slack told the outlet that viewers will see “everything [we’ve] been through and [our] trials and tribulations with his recovery” on the upcoming episodes.

For more of Wahler, Slack, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24 on MTV at 10 p.m.