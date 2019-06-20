Stephanie Pratt Attends The Premiere Of ‘The Hills’ Reboot, Wishes Ex Derek Peth Well As He Joins ‘BIP’

Stephanie Pratt and her Hills co-stars, including Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, and Whitney Port, celebrated the upcoming premiere of their reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, on Wednesday night, June 19, in Hollywood, California.

Days before the series’ June 24 premiere, Pratt posed for a series of photos on the red carpet before joining her cast mates inside of Liaison, where the premiere party was held.

In photos, Pratt looked stunning as she smiled for the cameras in a strapless blue gown with blue appliqués and a thin black belt.

As fans of the show will recall, Pratt was first added to the cast as an ally for her brother, Spencer Pratt, and his now-wife, Heidi Montag. However, after angrily confronting former cast member Lauren Conrad at a club over her issues with the couple, she and Conrad became friends and bonded as they attended the same college.

After The Hills came to an end in 2010, following Conrad’s sudden exit from the series, Pratt went on to star in a couple of other reality shows, including Made in Chelsea and Celebrity Big Brother, after temporarily relocating from Los Angeles to London.

Now, after returning to Los Angeles, Pratt is back on The Hills and ready to share her life with her loyal MTV fanbase yet again.

Stephanie Pratt attends the premiere of MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ at Liaison on June 19. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While on the red carpet at the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, Pratt spoke to Us Weekly magazine about the news of her ex-boyfriend, Derek Peth, joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise for the series’ upcoming season.

“I found out on my podcast, Pratt Cast, and I asked Wells [Adams]. I was, like, ‘Did he sign up for this while we were still talking?’ And he answered, ‘No, it literally happened, like, a few days ago. Like, all of a sudden, he packed a bag and he came,'” Pratt said. “I said, ‘Tell him I love him and I really want him to find love,’ because he’s the best guy ever, and he really is looking for it.”

Weeks ago, after confirming to Us Weekly magazine that she and Peth had ended their short-lived romance because the distance between them was too challenging, Pratt admitted to hoping Peth would be single “in a year.”

Pratt and Peth were initially introduced to each other months ago by Adams.

For more of Pratt and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24 on MTV at 10 p.m.