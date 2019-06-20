InfoWars’ Owen Shroyer Calls For Barack Obama’s Lynching, Tells Viewers To ‘Find The Tallest Tree And A Rope’

Not long after Alex Jones allegedly sent lawyers files relating to the Sandy Hook case that contained child pornography, as The Inquisitr previously reported, InfoWars host Owen Shroyer used his War Room show to call for the lynching of “treasonous” former President Barack Obama and called on viewers to “find the tallest tree and a rope.”

Newsweek reports that Shroyer made the comment while discussing a Breitbart article, which sparked a tirade against Obama in which he accused the former president of attempting to ruin President Donald Trump and betraying the United States.

“Folks, Obama was emailing Hillary Clinton on her illegal server under a secret name, that came out in emails. And he claimed he didn’t know she had it. Barack Obama is a treasonous…he belongs in jail. He belongs in Guantanamo Bay. I mean look, I’m not saying this should happen but Barack Obama, you know, find the tallest tree and a rope.”

After some took to social media to criticize Shroyer, he suggested that his comments are protected under free speech and appears to believe that Obama’s “treason” is more deserving of punishment.

Shroyer was named in the Sandy Hook lawsuit by one of the parents of the shooting’s victims, Neil Heslin, who claims that the InfoWars host accused Heslin of lying about holding his dead son in his arms.

When journalist @JuddLegum pointed out on Twitter that the InfoWars host had called for Obama to be lynched, Shroyer responded by saying, "Do you support free speech?"https://t.co/yq9jzUOHBv — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 20, 2019

Jones recently used his InfoWars platform to go on a tirade of his own, accusing Christopher Mattei, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney that represents Sandy Hook families, of trying to frame him for the child porn.

“You’re trying to set me up with child porn, I’ll get your a**. One million dollars, you little gang members. One million dollars to put your head on a pike,” he said.

YouTube’s policies on violent and graphic content prohibit others from inciting violence against individuals or a defined group of people. Although YouTube has yet to take action against Shroyer, given the crackdown on offensive content that has been taking place lately, he could likely face repercussions or removal from the platform.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, YouTube announced that it will be cracking down on hateful and supremacist content, as well as “borderline content,” such as videos that push bogus medical cure or promote conspiracy theories. The site also claims that it will reward trusted creators per blog entry and enforce monetization policies against any channel that violates YouTube’s hate speech policies.

Jones, who is the founder and owner of InfoWars, is already banned from YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.