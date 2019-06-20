Carrie Underwood’s Post-Baby Body & Toned Legs Look Incredible In Latest BTS Snap

Country superstar Carrie Underwood’s newest Instagram update showcases her incredible post-baby body. The singer gave birth to her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, just four months ago, and her body bounced back like a taut rubber band. Carrie’s new Instagram photo shows her behind the scenes preparing for her “Cry Pretty” tour.

In the photo, Carrie is wearing pink floral-print leggings, which cling to her perfectly toned legs. The leggings were paired with a light pink pullover top and a white tee, which hung slightly lower than the pullover’s hem. Carrie also donned white sneakers as she held a coffee cup and smiled at her eldest son, Isaiah Michael Fisher.

The whole ensemble is from the 36-year-old’s activewear line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. Carrie promoted her brand and tour in the post but also made sure to mention her son while commenting on how much she loves her job. Despite the great outfit and Isaiah being the focus of her pic, many of Carrie’s fans couldn’t help but turn the attention to her incredible post-baby body.

“You’re looking stunningly beautiful and glamorous,” one fan wrote.

“LOOKING REALLY BEAUTIFUL!!!!” another added.

Others were shocked at how much Isaiah has grown over the years. Carrie shared another behind-the-scenes post with her son last week. Isaiah held the microphone and helped his mom with a sound check as she crouched down next to him and smiled, taking in the adorable moment.

The new post had over 20,000 likes in just half an hour as hundreds of comments began piling up below the photo.

Fans of the country singer have been fawning over her body ever since she showed it off on Instagram after Jacob’s birth earlier this year. Carrie’s first photo of her post-baby body came two months after the birth, as she worked out and snapped a selfie in the mirror. Ever since then, her incredible physique has captivated her 8.7 million followers.

Carrie opened up about bouncing back after birth, by putting it all out there in the caption from her gym selfie.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again,” Carrie candidly wrote.

Just four months later, Carrie is definitely looking like herself again!