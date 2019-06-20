WWE News: Rusev Speaks On Shane McMahon’s Huge Push, The Reason He’s Been Off TV

'The Bulgarian Brute' has been pretty much absent for weeks now.

Over the course of the last two months, WWE fans have only seen Rusev one time on television or even at house shows. Many have wondered where he’s been as he’s been rather mysterious and cryptic in the past with his tweets and random absences. Well, it appears as if there is a very good reason for not seeing the “Bulgarian Brute” in WWE for the last couple of months.

Oh, and he’s also decided to share his thoughts on the mega-push that Shane McMahon has received over the course of the last year.

WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia earlier this month to put on the Super ShowDown, which included a 50-man over-the-top-rope Battle Royal. Rusev was a part of that match, which was won by Mansoor, but it is literally the only time he’s been in the ring since mid-April.

Some have wondered on social media if there is a problem with Rusev or if he’s unhappy in WWE. It seems as if all is fine, and he’s simply getting some time off that he requested from the company, as reported by Wrestling Inc.

Rusev and Lana went to a Nashville Sounds minor league baseball game, and Lana ended up going to the MTV Movie & TV Awards this past weekend. They may not be in WWE, but they’re keeping busy with their lives and making their opinions known.



Other than the big Battle Royal, Rusev’s last match was on an episode of SmackDown Live on April 16, 2019. On that episode, he teamed with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a losing effort against Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods, and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

While Rusev has been noticeably absent from WWE television, Shane McMahon has been all over it. He won a trophy in Saudi Arabia last year. This year, he has huge victories over The Miz and Roman Reigns while also forming a stable with Drew McIntyre, The Revival, and Elias.

The Inquisitr also reported on rumors flying around that Shane-O Mac could be the one who will take the WWE title off of Kofi Kingston. Rusev was asked by a fan if it was bothersome to see Shane on TV so much, with himself not being featured.

I’m not. It’s normal. He is the bosses son. https://t.co/kbkEUTqAPL — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 19, 2019

The three-time WWE United States Champion is just taking some time away from the ring right now, but he’s not gone for good. There was no date given as to when he may return, but it is expected that he’ll be back sooner rather than later. As for Shane McMahon? It seems rather obvious by Rusev’s answer that he knows exactly how to answer questions like that.