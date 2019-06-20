Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Named In Paternity Suit, Arkansas Woman Alleges He Fathered Her Child

Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, is making headlines connected to his personal life again. This time, reports detail that he is named in a lawsuit in Arkansas alleging that he fathered a child.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, a woman named Lunden Alexis Roberts filed paperwork on May 28 in Independence County, Arkansas. The paperwork initiated by Roberts is a petition for paternity and child support and names Hunter Biden as her baby’s biological father.

Roberts alleges that she and Hunter had been in a relationship that resulted in the birth of “Baby Doe” in August 2018. At this point, no additional details about the relationship have been disclosed. A court date has not yet been set.

The two-page suit asks for the court to establish that Hunter is the biological father of the baby. In addition, Roberts asks for child support, health insurance for the baby, and half of any out-of-pocket health care expenses. She is also asking for other costs as deemed to be proper relief.

The woman’s attorney, Clint Lancaster, says that Roberts “really values her privacy” and that this is simply related to “parenting and child support issues between her and Mr. Biden.”

“She really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.”

Lancaster added that they had been in contact with Hunter’s attorney previous to filing the suit. However, he notes, attempts to settle the issue were unsuccessful. So far, Hunter has apparently not been served. It appears he also has not issued any type of public response to this.

As Page Six details, the timeline would indicate that Hunter’s alleged relationship with Roberts, 28, overlapped with his relationship with Hallie Biden. That relationship also generated headlines, as Hallie is the widow of Hunter’s brother Beau, who died in May 2015. Word of Hunter and Hallie’s romance emerged in March 2017, right on the heels of Hunter’s separation from then-wife Kathleen.

Hallie and Hunter remained a couple until their split this past April. As The Inquisitr detailed earlier this month, Hunter reportedly married a South African woman named Melissa Cohen. The two are said to have tied the knot recently in a secret ceremony. Page Six reported that Cohen and Hunter got married on May 16, just 10 days after meeting.

Hunter has come under scrutiny for some business dealings connected to Ukraine, and in the past, he generated headlines for testing positive for cocaine while he was in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was also named as a customer in the 2015 Ashley Madison website scandal, but he denied it was his account. During his divorce proceedings with Kathleen, she made other salacious allegations about his behavior during their marriage.

Will this paternity petition generate substantial bad press for the Biden family, and could it impact Joe Biden’s campaign? Those following the headlines related to Hunter will be curious to see where this heads next.