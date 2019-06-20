Instagram Model Audreyana Michelle Bares Booty In Thong Bikini Bottoms & See-Through White Top

Audreyana Michelle is heating up Instagram with her latest, sexy post.

The model has amassed an impressive Instagram following of over 800,000, and she is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a number of NSFW outfits. While the bikini is her outfit of choice for obvious reasons, Michelle also looks incredible in just about everything else that she wears. In a new video shared with her legion of fans, the stunner leaves little to the imagination.

In the short clip, Audreyana moves her body to a background track, showing off her fit figure to fans. Her fit physique is on display in the sexy post as she rocks a pair of thong bikini bottoms that features floss-thin sides and a sexy back. When she turns for the camera, the beauty’s toned booty is fully on display. She pairs the sexy bottoms with a see-through white top that she ties in the middle, exposing her taut tummy to onlookers.

Michelle completes her look with a pair of brown leather headphones, wearing her long tresses down and curled. The stunner also rocks a face full of gorgeous makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Since the post went live for her fans, it’s earned Audreyana plenty of attention with over 69,000 likes and upward of 600 comments.

Many fans took to the post to comment on how beautiful the model is while countless others chimed in on her incredible figure. A few other fans took to the post to ask the model if she could share any workout tips with them.

“Wowwwww I am dead,” one follower wrote with a kissing face emoji.

“You look amazing,” another fan commented with a heart emoji.

“I just wanna know if it’s possible to get ur belly looking that tight without sucking it in? (Cuz Im alwaysss sucking it in and it’s not fun.)” one more follower asked.

As fans know, the 20-year-old has modeled for a number of spreads including Frankie’s Bikinis. The publication sat down with the model to ask her a few questions about her career, including why she decided to get into modeling in the first place.

“My mom submitted me to an agency in the summer 2016 and it took off from there! I’ve always wanted to model and to be able to share my love of fashion through photography,” the 20-year-old shared. “I also think it’s great to inspire other girls/guys that they can follow their dreams no matter where they’ve come from!”

Fans can catch all of the stunner’s photo updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.