Kim Kardashian Uses KKW Beauty Body Makeup To Transform Her Grandma MJ’s Arms On Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently showed off the transformative power of her new KKW Beauty body makeup when she tried the product on her grandma MJ’s arms. MJ — Mary Jo Campbell — is 84 years old and the veins in her hands are very visible. This is a normal part of aging, Healthline notes, since the skin gets thinner and more translucent as you age. On Instagram, Kim shared that her grandmother had been self-conscious about them and asked if she had any products that could help hide them. So the makeup mogul/reality TV star decided to try out her company’s new body foundation on MJ and she shared the results with her millions of followers on social media.

In the video, viewers could see the veins practically disappear as the product is applied. Kim also shared a before-and-after comparison photo, in which viewers could see the remarkable difference that the product has made on the appearance of MJ’s hands and arms.

In the caption, Kim also explained that, despite the visibly positive results, the product has its drawbacks, as the color transfers to clothes. But, she added, letting it dry before getting dressed and adding a translucent powder helps to mitigate that caveat.

Grandma MJ was clearly pleased with the outcome of the demo.

“Oh my goodness, look at the difference,” fans could hear her say in the video. “For someone my age, isn’t that amazing? It looks so much better — hides all the purple. Not that I don’t like purple, but you know.”

Kim also mentioned that she uses the makeup to cover up the symptoms of her psoriasis, a chronic skin condition that’s triggered by a hyperactive immune system.

The 38-year-old mother of four has been open about her struggle with psoriasis over the years via social media and the family’s flagship reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a recent episode, she sought the advice of Anthony William, a holistic health advocate popularly known as the Medical Medium. William is not a doctor, but claims to have a longtime connection with an entity called “Spirit” which helps him to root out the causes of chronic illnesses.

Loading...

As Refinery 29 notes, after the consultation with William, he determined that her psoriasis was caused by an abundance of copper compounds in her liver. He suggested that she start drinking celery juice daily to rid her body of the metal. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, William is the leader of a global celery juice movement and he posts testimonials almost daily about the positive effects it has had.

Refinery 29 notes that Kardashian has had psoriasis flare-ups since her meeting with William, but he has subsequently said that the celery juice and his other treatments can take a long time before they improve a particular health condition.