Brody Jenner And Wife Kaitlynn Carter Attend The Premiere Of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

The show premieres next week on MTV.

Brody Jenner and wife Kaitlynn Carter hit the red carpet on Wednesday night, June 19, to celebrate the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, which is set to air on Monday, June 24.

Ahead of the new episodes, which will give fans their first look at New Hampshire native Carter and her marriage to the one-time playboy, Jenner and Carter posed for photos together, and with his mom, Linda Thompson, before venturing into Liaison in Hollywood, California, where the event was held.

In photos, 35-year-old Jenner was seen posing with a graphic T-shirt and blazer as his wife stunned in a two-piece red velvet design, which she paired with a set of clear heels and perfectly manicured toes. As for Jenner’s mom, she looked stunning in a light blue dress with matching blue and nude pumps.

As fans of The Hills may know, Jenner’s mom has been in the spotlight for many years and is frequently mentioned for her past relationships with Elvis Presley and Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlynn Jenner, who she was married to from 1981 to 1986.

Thompson also has ties to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to her past marriage to David Foster, who was previously married to cast member Yolanda Hadid.

This family is truly reality royalty and even has ties to the Kardashians due to the fact that Jenner is actually the former step-brother of the family from his father’s past marriage to Kris Jenner.

Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner, and Linda Thompson attend the premiere of MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ at Liaison on June 19. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While not much is known about 30-year-old Carter quite yet, it was noted on her social media pages that she is the co-owner of the online clothing boutique Foray.

During an interview with GQ magazine in 2015, Jenner opened up about his sex life with Carter before admitting that his mother, Thompson, issued him a warning years ago about the females that may target him for his money.

Loading...

“To be honest, you know what my mom told me? ‘Watch out for girls.’ That’s all she said,” he shared, via Us Weekly. “Because I was fortunate enough to grow up with money and stuff like that. We lived in a very nice house, and so my mom just said, ‘Go have fun. Wear protection. Be careful, and just watch out.'”

Jenner and Carter got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in Indonesia in 2018.

For more of Jenner, Carter, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere episode of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24 on MTV.