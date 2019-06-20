‘James Bond’ Crew Hate Director Cary Fukunaga And Is Near ‘Mutiny,’ According To Reports

Cary Fukunaga may be the darling of Hollywood, but he is reportedly far from popular on the set of the latest James Bond movie, according to The Daily Mail.

The latest Bond film has had many setbacks, so the crew is no stranger to facing difficulties. However, a source said that they were allegedly close to “mutiny” when Fukunaga “went missing for several hours” to play his video games. To make up for the lost time, the director then asked his crew to work over Father’s Day.

“There is real mutiny right now on the set. It’s bad enough that Cary was so late for filming and held everyone up, but then for the crew to be asked to work extra hours to cover it was just the final straw.”

“He turned up three hours late which p***ed everyone off. There was a big bust up because they’re so behind. Many said they were not willing to give up their Father’s Day in return for this film. It’s just doomed.”

It was reported that the crew were particularly upset because the director was late because of an “intense” PlayStation session.

Outsiders are joking that Bond 25 seems to be cursed, with the video game fiasco only one in a long line of issues. First was when Danny Boyle, esteemed director of films such as Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting, left production in August of last year. He had already been at odds with Bond star Daniel Craig over the casting of the villain in the film, and the final straw appeared to be a number of “radical” changes to the script.

Fukunaga with Craig at the “Bond 25” film launch. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

The part of the villain ended up being awarded to Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who most recently starred in the hit film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Even after Boyle’s exit, script issues have hounded production, as the screenplay is reportedly constantly being rewritten by director Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Craig himself. A source on set said that though there is an outline of the plot, the dialogue is “all last-minute.”

Next, Craig sustained a serious ankle injury while filming in Jamaica. It was enough to warrant surgery, meaning he was absent for two weeks of filming while he was in rehabilitation, per People.

Then, in early June, production was put into lockdown after an explosion at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire. The planned explosion did not go as expected and damaged an exterior part of the set in addition to causing minor injury to a member of the crew.

The movie, which still does not have a title, is slated for an April 2020 release.