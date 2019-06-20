‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sultry Black And White Photos

Haley Kalil has never been afraid of showing some skin on Instagram, and is doing exactly that in her newest upload that is bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model logged on to Instagram on Thursday, June 20 to share a sizzling new duo of photos to her feed that her fans are going absolutely wild for. In the photos, the babe rocked a slightly different look, switching her typical swimsuit attire for a sexy set of lingerie from the popular brand Victoria’s Secret that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

Haley posed with arms stretched up high above her head in the sultry set of black and white snaps, leaving very little to the imagination in her barely-there ensemble that sent pulses racing. The bombshell rocked a tight bra with bedazzled logo shoulder straps that put an insane amount of cleavage completely on display, as well as her rock hard abs that easily became the center of the sexy snap. On her lower half, the babe rocked a pair of matching panties that covered only what was necessary and left her curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety. The thick logo waistband of the number sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection,.

Though the snap was black and white, fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie will know that the stunner has fiery red hair, which she wore down and gathered over to one side of her shoulders. She left her face makeup free, letting her striking features and signature freckles shine.

Fans were quick to show some love for Haley’s latest sexy addition to the model’s skin-baring Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, her post has already racked up more than 2,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live to the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote, while another praised her “natural beauty.”

“You are perfect!!!!!” commented a third.

Haley has been bringing some serious heat to her Instagram page lately, and her new photos today only sent temperatures higher. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another sexy shot from her photo shoot for this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, and her followers were certainly impressed by it. Haley sent pluses racing in a plunging, skintight green one-piece that flaunted her curves and endless cleavage, driving her fans absolutely wild.