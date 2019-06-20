Julie Chen Moonves Teases ‘Big Brother 21’ House Reveal As CBS Drops Cryptic Clues For This Season’s Theme

The summer-long CBS reality show kicks off on June 25.

Big Brother fans will soon see inside the CBS summertime house. Producers for the long-running reality show are giving clues to this season’s house theme, and longtime host Julie Chen Moonves is giving mixed signals as she teases a chess game.

Chen Moonves posted to Instagram to remind fans that, inside the Big Brother house, players can be either the pawn or the king. In addition, the official Big Brother Twitter page posted a sneak peek at one section of the house, which looks like a gray metal or concrete wall with a hole in it, while the show’s Instagram featured another shot of what appears to be a deer crossing sign on a wooden wall.

Big Brother fans immediately thought the Twitter pic looked like a jail cell, with others zeroing in on the hole in the wall.

“Looks like prison,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “‘Sneak peek’ sis that’s a hole in the wall.”

Others thought it looked more like a medieval theme or part of a previously teased “summer camp” theme.

“Looks like one of those old fashioned metal campers….maybe it really is Summer Camp/Great Outdoors,” another Big Brother viewer tweeted.

In response to the photo with the deer crossing sign, Instagram commenters agreed it looked like this season of Big Brother could indeed be a camp or outdoors theme.

“Deer in the headlights, like all the hg’s will be with the twists,” one fan wrote.

You can see Chen Moonves’ announcement and the clues to the Big Brother house theme below.

Check out the FIRST sneak peek of the #BB21 house. ???? Can you guess the theme? Get ready for the full reveal tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/S2TzbPqksA — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 20, 2019

The cryptic clues come on the heels of a new TV Guide article that revealed the 21st season of Big Brother will feature an outdoorsy theme with a first competition called “Camp B.B.,” according to report by The Cheat Sheet.

Loading...

An article in the new issue of TV Guide, posted by a Big Brother fan, revealed that, for the first challenge next week, the 16 contestants will make their way through a dark forest with no flashlights to find the Big Brother “camp.”

I actually get the hard copy of @TVGuideMagazine still and they have a small piece on #BB21. Says the season is great outdoors themed. First comp will be set in dark where they must find way through back yard through a Forrest to “camp B.B.” will be false camps they get stuck. pic.twitter.com/26toGbzUXw — Bryan Wayne (@mrhappybw) June 18, 2019

The Big Brother Season 21 cast was recently announced by CBS. The cast includes newcomers David Alexander, Holly Allen, Nicole Anthony, Tommy Bracco, Kathyrn Dunn, Kemi Faknul, Cliff Hogg III, Ovi Kabir, Nick Maccarone, Jack Matthews, Jackson Michie, Jessica Milagros, Christie Murphy, Sam Smith, Analyse Talavera, and Isabella Wang.

Many fans of the Big Brother franchise think there could be a “duos” or “partners” twist coming, as several cast members have similar backgrounds. In addition, Murphy was tagged in an old Instagram post by Bracco, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Big Brother 21 premieres Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS.