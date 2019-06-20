Sophie Turner’s Dad Was ‘Beyond Pleased’ That She Married Joe Jonas And Is A Fan Of His Music

Sophie Turner’s father is happy with his daughter’s choice to have Joe Jonas as a life partner.

The Game Of Thrones alum was recently on an episode of the HFPA in Conversation partner, per E! News. During the podcast, Turner spoke to journalist Patricia Danaher about her popular role as Sansa Stark in the HBO series.

Soon after, the conversation moved to discuss Turner’s dad, Andrew and his thoughts on her marriage to Jonas. Turner shared that her father has an “eclectic” music taste and listed Fleetwood Mac, R.E.M and Genesis as some of his favorite acts. The actress said that initially, his taste didn’t coincide with Jonas’ music with his brother’s band, The Jonas Brothers. However, she said that Andrew has gotten into the new music that the JoBros have released since reuniting earlier this year with songs “Sucker” and “Cool.”

“He’s getting into the Jonas Brothers, I don’t think they are kind of his demographic but he’s getting into them now and he loves them. Their new music is fantastic,” Turner said.

The X-Men actress also shared how happy her father was that she married someone in the music industry.

“My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician, ’cause it was always kind of a, ‘You have to marry a rugby player or a musician,'” Sophie joked. “So I got one of them right.”

Turner and Jonas got married back in April in a spur of the moment Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards. The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple had been together since 2016 and were surrounded by Jonas’ brothers Nick and Joe and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle, respectively. Neither Turner nor Jonas’ parents were present for their big day, though the couple is still planning a larger wedding in France.

According to Us Weekly, Turner and Jonas are set to get married at the same time and place as another celebrity couple. Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are also set to wed in France in late June. Like Turner and Jonas, Kravitz and Glusman are also already married.

The Time Freak actress and the “Lovebug” singer are reportedly planning a wedding that their guests will never forget.

“Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source told Us in May of their upcoming French nuptials. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”