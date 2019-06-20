Aussie Insta-Babe Kim Muhovics Busts Out Of Neon String Bikini

Kim Muhovics is fast climbing the ranks as an Instagram model. The Australian is loved for her sun-drenched snaps, bikini-ready body, and super-stylish swimwear. Kim’s June 20 update is leaving her fans a little unable to cope, though.

Earlier today, the blonde updated her account. While the picture didn’t offer sunlight, it did throw out Kim’s much-loved outdoor setting. Kim had been snapped reclining on a white oversized couch amid tiled and pebbled flooring. While the somewhat basic colors in the background weren’t popping, Kim’s neon green bikini was. The super-tiny two-piece was strung, cleavage-flaunting, and flashing the model’s underboob.

Kim appeared to have positioned herself in the perfect way – the camera had taken in her long legs, slim waist, taut abs, and golden tan. Likewise her trademark blonde hair. With this babe looking right at the camera behind circular shades, the update offered a direct feel.

Muhovics’ fans appear to have been knocked sideways.

“How do you expect me to keep my pants on when you post pics like this?” one wrote.

Another may have made a typo – perhaps they meant to tell Kim that she is hot.

“Thot,” they wrote.

“Ophhhhh” was another comment from a likely impressed fan.

Skimpy as this blonde’s swimwear may be, it stays within the parameters of her usual vibe. Kim might update her Instagram in tiny and revealing outfits, but she steers clear of vulgarity. Her womanly curves are definitely a talking point for her fans, but throwing out suggestive body language isn’t this girl’s jam. Likewise free of the adult theme are Kim’s captions. Today’s one has simply mentioned the time of year and swimwear.

When it comes to nailing her updates, the self-professed “Kimbo” is a natural. This blonde ticks boxes from her stylish athleisurewear to her foodie snaps. While many of Kim’s peers stick to their bedrooms or pool settings, Kim opts for variety. One day, she can be sipping smoothies in a city cafe. The next, she’ll be standing in a forest.

Loading...

Kim also seems to keep her super-fit body in shape via good nutrition. She regularly shares her meals to the platform, and they seem to show a balanced diet – while the model will indulge with burgers, she does eat her greens.

Today’s update is all about the sizzling blonde and her neon bikini, though. Well, that and her travels. Kim had provided a geo-tag to let her fans know she’s in Bali.

Kim has 136,000 Instagram followers.