Why Kylie Jenner Says She Is ‘Scared’ Of Jordyn Woods In A New KUWTK Clip

Several months after the February 19 cheating scandal that rocked the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner is finally revealing her thoughts on her former best friend, per Too Fab. The makeup mogul made the remarks in a new teaser trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kylie and Jordyn Woods became best friends in middle school, and their friendship only grew stronger with time. Jordyn not only lived in Kylie’s guest house, but also collaborated in business ventures and became nicknamed “Auntie” by Kylie’s child with Travis Scott, Stormi.

However, their friendship came to an abrupt end when Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson at a house party. Thompson was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie’s half-sister, Khloé. The two also share a daughter together, True.

The clip started out with Khloé chatting with her sisters Kim and Kylie, expressing her frustration at the situation. She admitted that the behavior was not entirely unexpected from Thompson, as he had already cheated on Khloé once before — when she was nine months pregnant, no less.

However, Khloé said that she was shocked that Jordyn would have betrayed the family. At this point in the video, Kylie jumped in to discuss her experience.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything,” the 21-year-old said. “She was just like, you know, crying the whole time.”

“I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

Kylie was referring to the fact that Jordyn had originally tried to deny reports about the kiss. On Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk, Jordyn explained that she originally lied to protect Khloé.

“I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about,” Kylie continued. “Like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloe, not me, but you weren’t thinking about yourself like, look what you did.'”

Kylie finished by saying that it was unacceptable to her that Jordyn’s actions affected “my family, me, that’s when it’s a problem.”

After the scandal, Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on social media and asked her to move out of her guesthouse.

Big sister Kim said that her biggest gripe is that Jordyn never seemed to show remorse for her actions.

“I also think that’s the tone of not ever saying sorry,” she said.

Kim then added that if she had been in Jordyn’s shoes, she would have been begging for forgiveness on Khloé’s doorstep, “bawling my eyes out.”

However, despite Kylie’s fears about Jordyn’s allegedly duplicitous personality, there was no drama when the two ran into each other at a friend’s party, per The Inquisitr.