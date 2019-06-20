Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Hit The Red Carpet At Premiere Of ‘The Hills’ Reboot

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star stunned, as usual.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed a fun night out on Wednesday, June 19.

After years of comparisons between MTV’s The Hills and Bravo TV’s Vanderpump Rules, the two words collided as Kent and her co-stars mixed and mingled with the cast of the recently rebooted reality series.

In photos from the red carpet, Kent was seen posing alongside her fiancé, who she plans to wed in April of next year, before striking a couple of solo poses for photographers.

On Instagram, both Kent and Emmett shared a number of photos and videos with their fans and followers, including a video of a dance-off between Kent and her co-star, Stassi Schroeder, who is a major fan of The Hills.

Schroeder attended the event with her boyfriend, Beau Clark, who Schroeder is a big fan of.

“[Beau is] the best,” Kent told Us Weekly earlier this year. “I’m so happy for her because he brings out a side of her… I think she can still be her crazy, fun self and she feels comfortable and confident with it, which is exciting to watch.”

Schroeder and Clark went public with their relationship last February and ever since, fans of Vanderpump Rules have been waiting to see when they’ll get engaged. However, according to Kent, wedding plans could be on the back-burner for the couple at this time as they potentially try to conceive their first child before getting married.

Lala Kent attends the premiere of MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ at Liaison on June 19. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As for her own plans for a family, Kent recently said on The Jenny McCarthy Show, via Us Weekly magazine, that she was “meant” to be a mother and looking forward to the day when she and Emmett would have their first child.

“All I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” Kent shared in April. “I’m meant to be a mom, for sure.”

Kent then told McCarthy that while she and Emmett originally planning to start trying for a baby two years after their wedding, they have since changed their plans and will get started on making a baby “right after [they] get married.”

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 and went public with their relationship a couple of years later during a trip to Miami for New Year’s. Since then, they’ve been gracious with photos on Instagram and continue to keep fans in the loop with their romance.

Kent and her co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.