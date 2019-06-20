Jenna Jameson Flaunts Curves & 80-Pound Weight Loss In Short Denim Shorts, Tells Critic To ‘Move Along’

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson tends to be juggling a handful of projects at any given time these days, but she still manages to maintain the stunning 80-pound weight loss she has accomplished over the two years as well as be a hands-on mom to her little girl. In Jenna’s latest Instagram post, she’s combining each of these aspects of her life into one look that has her fans buzzing.

Jenna posted a set of photos to Instagram that were primarily designed to promote a giveaway she is doing in connection with her Poshmark store. Jameson took a few selfies in her new home in Hawaii and her followers couldn’t help but notice how gorgeous she looked.

Jameson is leaning against one wall as she takes the photos, one leg slightly ahead of the other with her foot pointed. Jenna is wearing short denim shorts with a large belt cinched at her waist along and a form-fitting t-shirt that shows off her curves.

The former adult film star has her long blonde tresses blown out straight and they fall casually over both of her shoulders, with some whisps pinned back away from her face. Many of Jenna’s tattoos are visible in these shots and it looks as if she has gone with a simple, natural makeup palette.

Jenna’s 2-year-old daughter Batel is right by her side, anxious to get her hands on the Louis Vuitton bag that Jameson is giving away to one of her followers. In the third and fourth photos, Jameson is seen laughing over how her daughter snagged that bag and walked away with it.

Most of Jameson’s fans were positive in their comments about this latest look. Things got a bit intense after one follower brought up the idea that Jenna had Photoshopped the shots and many others came to Jameson’s defense.

“Its [sic] a shame you photoshop your photos. The second photo the carpet is warped along your legs.”

Jenna quickly fired back, saying that she hadn’t altered her look. She also quipped that it was too bad the person had to bring negativity to what she sees as a positive, loving space.

Numerous fans of Jameson’s quickly added their own notes in support for Jenna. Eventually, the original poster noted that she would take Jenna’s word for it, acknowledging that Jameson spends a lot of time talking about body positivity on her page.

The poster went on to say she wished Jenna the best in her endeavors. However, she also maintained that she has done a lot of research into photo editing and seemed to remain skeptical.

Jameson does engage with her followers regularly in the comments, and she did in this case too. She insisted that she’s quite forthcoming in her photos and videos and she encouraged this person to move along and quit trying to make this into something.

Via her Instagram Stories, Jenna also shared a fuller glimpse at the look she is currently using as her profile picture. Jameson is wearing a white sports bra that shows off her cleavage and flat tummy, and the angle of the shot is incredibly flattering.

Jenna Jameson has lived through plenty of wild ups and downs over the years, but she seems to be living her best life these days. She regularly shares insight into how she’s transformed her body over the past couple of years and her followers are always anxious to see and learn more.