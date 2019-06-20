Josephine Skriver Rocks Mint Green Bra And Tiny Shorts In New Photo

Josephine Skriver is showing off her famous figure yet again on social media, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, June 20, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram account to share another photo from her trip down to Brazil, where she — along with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels Lais Ribeiro and Jasmine Tookes — traveled to earlier this week for work with the popular brand Revolve. The latest addition to Josephine’s feed caught her rocking yet another perfect summer ensemble from the clothing line that is doing nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

In the snap, Josephine caught some sun on the pool deck of her hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The 26-year-old stared down the camera with a sultry look as she sat on an outdoor chair with one of her long, toned legs crossed over the other, looking nothing short of stunning in a beautiful three-piece outfit that put plenty of her bronzed skin on display.

Josephine spilled out of a tight mint green bralette that provided as little coverage a possible for her voluptuous assets. The barely-there number hardly contained her bosoms and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage as she posed for the camera. She added the extra layer of a mint green blazer, though its efforts at covering up her exposed chest were not enough, as it was worn completely unbuttoned and open. The third piece to her outfit was a pair of dangerously tiny tailored shorts of the same color. The pants hardly grazed past the babe’s upper thighs. They sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and to draw attention to her rock hard abs that were also left completely within eyesight.

The model donned a pair of chic white combat boots that sported a fairly tall heel, giving her look a sexy edginess. She wore a set of large gold hoop earrings and added a pair of trendy cat eye sunglasses, which she propped up on top her her head. Her light brown hair was worn in a messy top knot, with a few strands falling to perfectly frame her face, which was glammed up with a gorgeous makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Danish bombshell began showing some love for her latest Instagram upload. The steamy post accrued more than 56,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Green looks so good on you,” one fan wrote, while another said she looked “like an angel.”

“You are perfect,” commented a third.

This is not the only eye-popping look Josephine has served up during her trip. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe slipped into a sexy blue bikini yesterday to enjoy the warmth of the Brazilian winter, driving her fans absolutely wild.