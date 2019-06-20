Anti-‘Good Omens’ Petition By Christian Group Targets The Wrong Streaming Service

A petition by an American Christian group to cancel the Amazon Prime series Good Omens for its supposedly blasphemous nature has assembled 20,000 signatures, per The Guardian.

The petition, however, was addressed to Netflix, a streaming service that has no association with the series. Good Omens is on Amazon Prime, a rival streamer to Netflix.

The effort, attributed to a group called the Return to Order campaign, appears to have been pulled.

Good Omens, released in May, is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel; per the publication, moving forward with the series was Pratchett’s dying wish to Gaiman before he passed away in 2015.

The fantasy series stars David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. It iss a co-production of Amazon and the BBC.

A cached version of the website with the petition lists several objections to the series. It “presents devils and Satanists as normal and even good,” it depicts an angel and demon as good friends, and it uses a woman’s voice for God. The Return to Order campaign also objects to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse being depicted as bikers.

“This is a mockery of God’s order and religion, and makes Good and Evil seem equal and interchangeable,” the petition read. “This type of video makes light of Truth, Error, Good and Evil, and destroys the barriers of horror that society still has for the devil.”

“This is so beautiful… Promise me you won’t tell them?” Gaiman said, when he become aware of the misdirected petition.

20,000 Christians Petition Netflix to Cancel an Amazon Prime Show https://t.co/4b8Okh0Zzy — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 20, 2019

Loading...

Just as Good Omens is a TV series adapted from a book, Return To Order, as a political movement, also grew out of a book — Return to Order: From a Frenzied Economy to an Organic Christian Society–Where We’ve Been, How We Got Here and Where We Need to Go by John Horvat II.

Good Omens is a six-episode mini-series that debuted on Amazon Prime on May 31. Former Mad Men star Jon Hamm appears on the show as Archangel Gabriel, while Frances McDormand provides the voice of God.

A movie two decades ago, director Kevin Smith’s 1999 Dogma, also depicted God as a woman — played by singer Alanis Morrisette. It also featured Chris Rock as Rufus, the “13th apostle,” who was kicked out of heaven for saying that Jesus was black. The Catholic League, at the time of its release, attempted protests of the film’s release, per The Guardian.