Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Black Bikini On ‘Awkward’ Beach Trip With Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

The Kardashians are making major headlines right now. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are vacationing together in Costa Rica, and they’ve been joined by some famous family members. Kim Kardashian has joined her 40-year-old sister and the 36-year-old, and she hasn’t gone low-key.

On June 20, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the KKW Beauty founder on the beach. Kim’s tiny black bikini was showcasing her sizzling and world-famous curves. It also wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. The halterneck string piece was flaunting the star’s ample cleavage, ripped abs, and super-bronzed legs. Kim was papped soaking up the sun in her itsy-bitsy swimwear. She had, however, opted for some stylish accessories. The mother of four was spotted with a matching black sarong around her waist. Slides in matte grays offered some color contrast.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the vacation is proving somewhat of an “awkward” situation. Kourtney and Scott are enjoying some family time together with their three children. They are, however, frolicking on beaches shortly after Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner warned that Kourtney may still have feelings for her ex.

Kris had been pretty vocal on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians regarding Kourtney’s possible lingering feelings for the Talentless founder, per The Metro.

“She has lots of trips with the kids. She can pick up and go to Mexico any day of the week. My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color. That takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the a**. And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015. Despite having parted ways as a couple, they continue to co-parent 10-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign. While Kourtney is currently single, Scott is dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

Fortunately, today’s photos didn’t show too much awkwardness – despite the situation. Kourtney and Scott appeared relaxed as they enjoyed their time off. Kim was photographed showing off her insane curves, both alone and with the former couple. The style queen also brought along her daughter, North West. The mother and daughter were snapped splashing about in the ocean.

The Kardashians’ love lives may not be smooth sailing, but it can’t be said that these ladies can’t rock a beach look.