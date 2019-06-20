It’s Official: ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Split After One Year Together

Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley have called it quits after one year together.

E! News confirmed on Thursday that the rumors that the pair were calling it quits are true. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the businessman were engaged for eight months and have a daughter together — Pilar Jhena. The two sparked breakup rumors earlier this week when Williams unfollowed McKinley on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously reported that Williams was also spotted without her engagement ring.

Williams also reportedly unfollowed McKinley back in May. The action was reportedly caused by allegations that McKinley cheated on the Bravo star with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. The allegations came from YouTube star Tasha K, who stated that she saw McKinley with Ward. However, Williams re-followed McKinley. Later, McKinley said in a statement that he had no involvement with Ward and was taking legal action against Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said at the time. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

Ward has also denied that she was ever involved with McKinley and claims that the two never met.

Williams and McKinley began dating in the summer of 2018 and became engaged that September. The couple then welcomed Pilar into the world in April, after Williams had previous struggles with pregnancy. The two were planning to wed on New Years Eve 2019 and Williams reportedly wanted to have the wedding televised, per The Inquisitr.

The breakup news comes just days after the Dish Nation host wished McKinley a happy first Father’s Day on Instagram.

“Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis! Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you,” Williams captioned under a photo of Pilar and Mckinley. “It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”

While neither Williams nor McKinley has spoken out about the split, Williams has been leaving cryptic messages on her social media pages. The Porsha’s Having A Baby star wrote a message on her Instagram page about being grateful to have “made it out of bed this morning,” and recently posted a photo of herself at the American Black Film Festival.