Farrah Abraham Takes It All Off In Sexy Photoshoot, Shocks In See-Through Wet Outfit

Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham is not one to censor her Instagram photos, pushing the limits so far that many believe she could get banned from the popular social media site, reported The Inquisitr. On Wednesday, the reality television personality was featured on photographer Arthur St. John’s Instagram page after being featured in his late night photoshoot.

The 28-year-old stunned in one of the photos taken during the shoot with her bare back facing the photographer, and her pert backside barely covered by the bottom of a wet, white tank top. The top was pulled all the way off the model’s busty chest, as she teasingly held one of the straps away from her body, looped over her thumb. With her body slightly twisted toward the camera, the blonde bombshell left little to her fans’ imagination.

In the photo, Farrah appears to be standing in a body of water as it splashes up around her, soaking the see-through shirt. Her long, blonde hair spills behind her, reaching close to her backside. She is bending one arm up over her head, closing her eyes, and posing with a sultry, pouty expression for the snap. Her thick eyelashes are made up with black mascara while her full lips are painted in rosy pink.

The professional photographer’s close to 300,000 followers couldn’t believe their eyes as they came across the sexy photo of the mother of one. Commenting on her flawless curves, skin, and pert derriere, Instagram users couldn’t get enough of her latest snap.

One Instagram user commented, “This shot is insane,” followed by a fire emoji.

Another wrote, “You are divine.”

Yet another follower of the account chimed in with, “This girl is a firecracker,” next to a red heart emoji.

Not everyone was impressed with the photo, however. Some Instagram users criticized the model, calling her “fake” and “gross.”

This photo was not the first one to appear on social media this week in which the reality television star was criticized for her scandalous photos, according to The Inquisitr. A red leather lingerie video posted to Farrah’s personal Instagram account on Tuesday was met with both love and hate from her 2.2 million followers.

Loading...

One Instagram user commented, “If I want to touch plastic, I will go help clean up the oceans and make it worthwhile.”

Another wrote, “Your Instagram is nothing but porn.”

Despite the haters, most of Farrah’s followers love her and leave her comments begging for more sensual snaps.