‘Drag Race’ Star Trinity K. Bonet Gushes Over Working With Taylor Swift

Bonet appeared in Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video.

Taylor Swift’s music video “You Need To Calm Down” dropped on YouTube on Monday. In three days, the video has been viewed just shy of 40 million times.

Page Six Style recently caught up with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trinity K. Bonet, who gushed over having the opportunity to work with the singing sensation on such a huge project.

“It was an honor. Taylor told us it was going to be the biggest video she’d ever done, but when I saw [the final version], I was ecstatic.”

According to The Cheat Sheet, the music video features many other drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race including Jade Jolie, Adore Delano, A’keria C. Davenport, Delta Work, Tatianna, and Trinity The Tuck as well as RuPaul himself.

While Riley Knoxx was never a member of the RuPaul’s Drag Race’s cast, she is known for her impressive skills as a Beyoncé Knowles-Carter impersonator.

Roughly two minutes and 20 seconds into the music video, Swift takes the stage surrounded by the drag queens dressed up as other leading ladies in the music industry, before RuPaul emerges and walks to the center of the stage with a crown on a pillow. Just as Ru appears to be presenting the crown to a winner, the song says “we all have crowns” before he stops in front of Taylor and throws the crown up into the air instead of presenting it to anyone.

Following the drop of the music video, Trinity took to her Instagram account to share several snapshots and a video clip from the production.

Trinity gushed in one of the Instagram captions that drag is one of the “most rewarding job[s]” a person could have before encouraging her 281,000 followers to go get a wig, some glitter, and embrace their inner drag queen.

For those who have yet to see the music video, it also features a parade of LGBTQ celebrities, including Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Adam Rippon, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Justin Mikita.

According to Bonet, she and the other drag queens were treated like royalty despite there being so many hot celebrities on the set.

“I’ve been on a lot of productions, but this was one of the easiest I’ve been a part of because they made us feel so comfortable,” she continued to explain.

She added: “Taylor was there with us the whole time, drinking champagne with us and taking pictures, walking around with no security or anything. Talking to her was like talking to a friend.”

Trinity also told Page Six Style the perks of being in the music video extended far beyond just getting to meet Taylor Swift.

“The hotel they put us up in, the car service, the food and the pay were amazing.”

Bonet admitted that she couldn’t think of a single negative thing to say about her experience during the production of the music video. She also revealed that she wouldn’t hesitate to work with Swift again if she was ever offered another opportunity to do so.