WWE News: Former Champion Reveals She Retired Due To A Cyst On The Brain

When it comes to a professional wrestler retiring from the sport, their time away from the ring doesn’t always last forever. In the case of some superstars, though, they have no choice but to stay out of action, as injuries force them to move onto another life path. One former champion in WWE has now revealed that the real reason she ended up having to retire is that she found a cyst on her brain.

Both Nikki and Brie Bella announced their retirement from the wrestling ring and said goodbye to the life of WWE superstars. They both ended up making major career changes and different life choices.

Brie gave birth and became a mother, but Nikki had to step away for other reasons.

After neck surgery took her out of the ring for quite a long time, Nikki did return to the ring for a match at WWE Evolution. In that match, she faced off against Ronda Rousey and ended up losing, but many thought that she had made a successful comeback and would be back regularly on WWE television.

In March, both of The Bella Twins officially retired, but Nikki has now revealed the exact reason she is done wrestling. It was either she step away from the ring entirely or jeopardize her health and future.

WWE

The Bella Twins appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed a number of topics which included their retirements. It appears as if Nikki was really hoping to continue her in-ring career and even wanted to chase the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, but it wasn’t meant to be.

During the interview, Nikki said that her sister had the choice to retire, but she ended up being forced to stop wrestling.

“I’ve always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn’t been OK. I feel like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles. The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, ‘you’re done, no more.’ So I didn’t get a choice, which sucks.”

Nikki said that on her 35th birthday, she started thinking of how things were for her at that moment and how her future could turn out. She said she told herself that she was done because she wanted to focus on her companies and not have to worry about her health and age any longer.

The Bella Twins may be retired, but Nikki let all of her fans know that with WWE, “the doors are truly never closed.”