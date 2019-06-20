Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Officially Split From Prince William & Kate Middleton Royal Foundation

It is now official, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their split with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s foundation public through Kensington Palace.

PageSix has been promising that the announcement would come this week, and on Thursday, Kensington Palace stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will leave The Royal Foundation to start their own to support their “personal interests and endeavors.”

The Royal Foundation was started a decade ago by Princes William and Harry, but there have been many changes since then, and Prince William and Kate Middleton will be taking over the original organization. The two couples will continue to work together on certain projects like Heads Together.

The Telegraph says that the split was made to “better align” the charitable activities. In a statement announcing the changes, a spokesman said that the split was decided upon after a review of the structure of the foundation.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity.”

They continued saying that later this year, The Royal Foundation will become the exclusive organization of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s foundation https://t.co/wMtznSXR9u pic.twitter.com/KYer5vSzkI — Page Six (@PageSix) June 20, 2019

Though a name wasn’t given for the new organization to be run by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the spokesman confirmed that this will happen soon.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”

Loading...

The two couples have already split their households when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved out of Buckingham Palace as a residence, and also moving out of those offices to make their home base in Windsor.

In previous statements, both princes admitted that working with family can have its challenges, and sometimes it’s more productive to organize by common goals, according to Prince Harry.

“It’s really good that we’ve got four different personalities. We’ve all got that same passion to want to make a difference, but different opinions and I think those opinions work really, really well.”

It was clear early on that Duchess Meghan’s interests differed from the core of The Royal Foundation as she has a different background in being an American and in working in the field of entertainment, says The Inquisitr. In particular, when Meghan Markle became a Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and expressed interest in shaking up the “male, pale and stale” theme that runs through the faculty of United Kingdom higher education.