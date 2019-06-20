Kourtney Kardashian Wows In Beach Swimsuit With Scott Disick After Kris Jenner Warns She Still Loves Him

Kourtney Kardashian’s drama with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick seems far from over. The 40-year-old’s mother, Kris Jenner, has warned that Kourtney may still have feelings for him – today’s headlines are more about the Poosh CEO’s sizzling beach body, though.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 20, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently on vacation with Disick. Kourtney was papped on the beaches of Costa Rica. Her plunging one-piece swimsuit was definitely turning heads. The earthy-colored one-piece was high-cut at the waist and low-cut at the chest. It showed the mother of three’s sensational curves, fit legs, and sexy cleavage. Kourtney was snapped climbing onto a boat with a shirtless Disick. The 36-year-old was spotted in shades.

The Daily Mail pointed out the somewhat awkward family situation – Kourtney and Scott split in 2015. They are co-parenting their three children as Scott dates 20-year-old model Sofia Richie. As The Metro reports, Kris Jenner has voiced her concern regarding Kourtney’s possible feelings for Disick despite them no longer being a couple. Speaking on Keeping Up With The Kardashians about her daughter, the 63-year-old appeared worried – something that The Daily Mail has interpreted as Kourtney still “[loving]” Scott.

“And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

This former couple’s turbulent relationship has been a hot talking point this year. Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ latest season has shown Scott and Kourtney being told they are “soulmates.” The two sought spiritual advice from a healer during their 2018 Bali vacation. Both appeared surprised to be told that they were made for one another.

Kourtney and Scott’s Costa Rica vacation brings other famous faces. The Daily Mail’s photos showed Kim Kardashian joining her sister at the beach. Likewise snapped were Kim’s 6-year-old daughter North West, and Kourtney and Scott’s three children. Ten-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign all joined their parents.

Sofia did not, however, appear present on the trip. The model did take a Cabo, Mexico vacation with both Scott and Kourtney over the holiday period last year. The threesome made major headlines. While Sofia’s 2017 arrival into the Kardashian-Jenner clan wasn’t well-received at the start, she now seems accepted by the family.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney and Scott should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airing on E!.