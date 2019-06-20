‘Avengers: Endgame’ To Be Re-Released In Theaters With Deleted Scenes And A ‘Few Surprises’

One of the biggest movies of all time is making its way back to theaters, and this time with a little extra footage. Avengers: Endgame is still running in a few theaters around the world, but it’s been confirmed that it will be re-released next week, according to Screen Rant. The Russo brothers-directed flick has been unable to pass Avatar at the worldwide box office, with the former currently sitting at $2,744,012,261 and the James Cameron epic holds strong $2,787,965,087.

Many are speculating that the Endgame re-release is a last-ditch effort to pass Avatar to become the highest earning movie of all time. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the re-release, adding that there would be enough extras to entice fans to head back to the theater a second (or third or fourth) time.

Feige spoke with Screen Rant during a press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he revealed all the details on the Endgame re-release. He cleared the air regarding the runtime of Endgame’s re-release after questioned if it would be longer than three hours.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

Avengers: Endgame is returning to theaters with a new post-credits scene "and a few surprises" https://t.co/IawsS5udoN pic.twitter.com/JbQ2TXX23r — The Verge (@verge) June 20, 2019

Endgame made history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by being the first film in the bunch to have no end-credit scene. The MCU has made post-credit scenes famous and started a trend many other genres of film have begun to adopt.

The tribute Feige alluded to could have something to do with Roberty Downey Jr. and his portrayal of Iron Man since 2008. The character met his demise in Endgame’s final battle scene when he sacrificed his life to save the entire universe from Thanos’ destruction.

Endgame had a small tribute before the credits began rolling for each of the six original Avengers. The tribute contained clips of each actor playing their respective superhero over the years, which was paired with their signatures.

Loading...

The surprises Feige alluded to remain to be seen, but fans are hoping to get some kind of insight into the future of the MCU. At this time, only release dates have been revealed by the studio for the next several years, but no films attached to the dates. More information on Phase 4 is expected to be revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo in August.