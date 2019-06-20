NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets Can’t Even Give Away Chris Paul

The Houston Rockets, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, appear headed for big changes this offseason.

Reports, since denied by the team’s front office, have stated that the team’s two biggest stars, James Harden and Chris Paul, are feuding and do not wish to play together any longer. The Rockets, it appears, are committed to moving forward with Harden and trying to move Paul to another team. But it appears they’re not having an easy time of that.

Reporter Sham Charania of The Athletic said on a recent CBS Sports show, available via YouTube, that the Rockets are essentially trying to give Paul away, but there’s been little interest.

“Even some teams that they’ve called, I’m told, as just a dump, like, ‘We’ll give you Chris Paul for free,’ those teams are like ‘We’re good.'”

Another report this week, from The Ringer, stated that Houston attempted to move Paul to the New York Knicks, but New York said no.

Paul, after many years as an elite player, is seen by many around the league as declining. He’s 34-years-old, and beyond that, he’s owed a massive amount of money – an additional three years and $124 million – on his contract, which would become the responsibility of any team trading for him. That includes $38.5 million next season.

It’s unclear what team could trade for Paul. The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as a possible fit since Paul and Lebron James are known to be close, but the Lakers don’t have nearly the cap space available to absorb Paul’s remaining money.

James Harden and Chris Paul relationship is “unsalvageable” CP3 demanded a trade and Harden told the front office to choose between them after losing to the Warriors, per @VinceGoodwill pic.twitter.com/CWzliJIYUe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2019

Loading...

NJ.com listed some trade possibilities for Paul. One scenario involved the Los Angeles Lakers trading Kyle Kuzma in the deal, which the Lakers would almost certainly never agree to do. Another possible trade had Paul going to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a package of players led by another player with an onerous future contract, Andrew Wiggins.

The site also suggested the Rockets trade Paul, along with Clint Capela, to the Miami Heat for a five-player package headed by Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic.

In making a decision about Paul, the Rockets will have to balance their desire to get rid of the player and his contract with their plans to continue to contend for a championship in the remaining years of Harden’s prime. With the injuries to the Golden State Warriors players, the Western Conference is considered wide open next season.