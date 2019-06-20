‘One Piece’ Chapter 946 Spoilers: After Knocking Out Queen, Big Mom Fighting Luffy Next At Prisoner’s Mine

Will Luffy succeed at improving his Haki by fighting Big Mom?

One Piece Chapter 946 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will mainly focus on the epic battle at the Prisoner’s Mine involving Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy, Emperor Big Mom, and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague. Will Emperor Big Mom treat Luffy as an ally?

In the spoilers posted at SP Manga’s Twitter account, One Piece Chapter 946 started with the continuation of the battle between Emperor Big Mom and Queen. Emperor Big Mom started a commotion at the Prisoner’s Mine after Queen told her that he has no intention of sharing his Oshiruko. Emperor Big Mom caught Queen off guard and slammed him to the ground.

For the second time, Emperor Big Mom ordered Queen to bring out the Oshiruko and called him a lizard. Queen was furious at Emperor Big Mom for calling him a lizard. Unfortunately, Queen doesn’t possess the power that can take down the Big Mom Pirates captain. Emperor Big Mom completely defeated Queen with just two moves. After Queen suffered a massive defeat from the hands of Emperor Big Mom, the Beast Pirates at the Prisoner’s Mine tried to contact Emperor Kaido to inform him about the situation, but they were unable to get in touch with their allies at Onigashima.

One Piece Chapter 946 revealed that Raizou destroyed the communication system at the Prisoner’s Mine. At the Udon executive tower, Caribou helped Raizou find the keys to Kawamatsu’s Seastone handcuffs and the other prisoners. On their way out, Caribou also told Raizou that a weakness of the communication system made it easier for the ninja to break it up.

Everyone inside the Prisoner’s Mine was affected by the fight between Emperor Big Mom and Queen, including Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid and his right-hand man Killer. However, it somewhat saved them from being drowned as they managed to get out of the water.

One Piece Chapter 946 also revealed that Emperor Big Mom is yet to regain her memory. After beating Queen, Emperor Big Mom found a pot of Oshiruko, but when it was opened, it was empty. Emperor Big Mom is desperately searching for Oshiruko so that she can share it with the villagers who saved her. Luffy described how delicious Oshiruko is and after hearing his words, Emperor Big Mom made him her next target.

Luffy begged Emperor Big Mom not to force him out of the ring since it will cost him his life. However, Emperor Big Mom doesn’t seem to care what will happen to Luffy and asked him who is “Big Mom.” With her overwhelming attacks, Emperor Big Mom managed to knock Luffy and Hyo out of the ring. Luckily, before their collars exploded, Luffy managed to take it off their necks.

Knowing how powerful Emperor Big Mom really is, Luffy decided to run away from the battle. However, Hyo stopped him and told him that he can only improve his skills in a time of life and death. Luffy immediately returned and engaged in a two-on-one battle with Emperor Big Mom.